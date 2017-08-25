M@

Are These The 500 Best Pubs In London?

Looking for a good pub? We've got it covered. Our database of the best pubs in London has now reached 500 of the top places. Find it any time you visit Londonist by clicking Pubs in the menu bar.

London has thousands of pubs — how can you claim to know the best?

Good question. We've tackled this in two ways. First up, we got Londonist readers involved from the outset. Most of the pubs here have been nominated by readers, in a series of polls. For example, here are the results for the Kentish Town vote, and here for pubs along the Thames.

We then added our own favourites. What makes a good pub is subjective, but we've included anything that excels in more than one of the following areas: good ale range, community focus, family-friendliness, impressive food menus, spacious beer gardens, or simply a charming or unusual interior.

We regularly revisit, update and keep our ears to the ground for new openings (or, sadly, closures).

What makes the pub site worth a browse?

We reckon we have a nice mix of public and editorial opinion in our choice of pubs. But we've structured the database so you can search for whatever type of pub you want. Need a place with a function room for hire? Simply check the button for options. Looking for a dog-friendly boozer that also shows live sport? You can do that too. It's simple, but effective.

Job done?

Not even close. Dozens of places still need adding — and those are just the ones we know about. We need further recommendations from readers. Our coverage is particularly thin in the outer boroughs. We'd love to hear your views on the best places to drink in Croydon, say, or Bromley. If you're favourite pub is missing — from any part of town — let us know in the comments or by emailing matt@londonist.com with the subject line 'Best London pubs'.

Go have a play and let us know what you think.