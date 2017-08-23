Franco Milazzo

Review: Why This Double Act Aren't National Treasures Is A Mystery

Bourgeois & Maurice, Soho Theatre

5

Credit: Guto

Probably the best band most people have never heard of, quite why Bourgeois & Maurice aren't widely recognised as national treasures is something of a mystery. As this retrospective show proves, these arch-satirists have consistently been pushing the boundaries of comedy and cabaret every which way with songs as sparky and bizarre as their designer outfits; how many other bands darkly opine about taxation, chemsex parties, the EU and ADHD to equally hilarious effect? Beneath the pop melodies and glittery garbs lies a sophisticated intelligence at work, which borders on genius and puts this pair on a pedestal with Fascinating Aida and Tom Lehrer. Bourgeouis & Maurice: Style Over Substance - A Ten Year Retro-Speculative, Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. £12-£14, until Saturday 26 August