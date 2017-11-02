M@

London's Lost Canals

London's lost rivers, such as the Fleet and Walbrook, are well known. But did you know that London also has plenty of lost canals?

An exhibition at London Canal Museum reveals the history and location of these forgotten waterways.

Some, like the Kensington Canal and Croydon Canal, were filled in and converted to rail routes (these two are now part of the London Overground network). Others, like the Grand Surrey Canal simply decayed into non-existence. Victoria station is built on a former canal basin.

The last remaining section of the Croydon Canal in Betts Park, Anerley. Image by Nigel Chadwick under Creative Commons.

The simple but informative exhibition is a real treat for anyone interested in vanished London.

London Canal Museum is worth a trip in its own right. This small attraction is based in Battlebridge Basin on the Regent's Canal, right behind the Guardian's offices.

Well-pitched and (mostly) up-to-date displays tell the story of the city's canal network. The museum also contains two deep ice wells (which you can view by steerable webcam). These are preserved from the building's former use as the headquarters of Carlo Gatti's ice cream business.

London Canal Museum, 12-13 New Wharf Road, London N1 9RT. Entrance is £5.