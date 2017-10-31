Tom Bangay

London's Best Child-Friendly Brunch Spots

Having kids in tow shouldn't mean you can't sample the best brunches London has to offer. And boy, do these places have some good brunches. Park the pram and get stuck in.

Serpentine Bar & Kitchen

Shakshuka is on the menu, so you can be confident in the brunch game here. Being in Hyde Park, it's a perfect stop for a family, with lots of space to play around in, far from traffic and congestion. Breakfast is served 8 - 11.30 every day of the week. All the brunch classic are here, from eggs benedict, to French toast.

Serpentine Road, W2

The Phoenix

Being actually inside a train station, this place makes it really easy to meet your friends without lugging the whole entourage for miles. Inside it's huge and they have a deep bench of board games to keep little hands amused. Food comes out at noon, and the salt beef reuben or the smoked salmon open sandwich make mouth-watering brunch options.

Windsor Walk, SE5

Rochelle Canteen

You can't get child-friendlier than a school, and the canteen at the Rochelle School is a great place to relax and eat, with a pleasant and enclosed outside area for prams and play. The food, courtesy of Arnold and Henderson, will keep the adults hooked too.

Rochelle School, E2

Bone Daddies

Ramen definitely counts as brunch - it's got poached eggs in it and you can eat at noon. Soho isn't always the easiest place to navigate for a good meal with little ones in tow, but we hear great things about how accommodating the folks at Bone Daddies are to your junior posse. World-class ramen, too.

31 Peter Street, W1F

The Sun of Camberwell

This place has long been a hangout for arty types, and nowadays they have a brunch menu to match, with plenty of egg options and a tasty full English. It's roomy and airy inside and has beer gardens front and back to accommodate your crew.

61-63 Coldharbour Lane, SE5

Rawduck

One of Hackney's elite-level brunch destinations, this place needs almost no introduction in terms of its menu, which boasts hot crumpets with Westcombe cheddar & lime pickle, and spicy kimchi marys. It also has plenty of room inside and out for buggies and high chairs, and a massive secondary bathroom in the building behind the restaurant. Your kids might even spot a celeb or two.

197 Richmond Road, E8

Dishoom

Dishoom is always excellent, and it's always busy; but it's also always massive. The King's Cross outlet is a well-suited to young familes - enjoy some chilli cheese toast and bacon naan, then watch the kids splash around in the huge fountain installation outside St Martin's.

5 Stable Street, N1C

London Grind

Being right by London Bridge, this place is convenient for plenty of bus, train and tube routes, and our parent moles report excellent levels of child-friendy service amongst the staff. They also offer bottomless prosecco for weekend brunch, though perhaps that's less of a concern for the kids.

2 London Bridge, SE1

Autumn Yard

The veggie-friendly menu here is pulling in punters in its own right, but it's also a great pit stop if you have babies on board. It's set back from the road, and inside there's tons of room for prams and high chairs, plus a healthy menu that you won't feel guilty about letting them eat. Great coffee too.

17 Amhurst Terrace, E8

Cinnamon Bazaar

The breakfast menu at this place isn't pulling any punches, with warm parathas filled with radishes, lamb, coconut, and, of course, eggs. They're also diligently child-friendly, leaving you to slurp away at your lassi in peace.

28 Maiden Lane, WC2E