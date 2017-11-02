Harry Rosehill

Can You Guess Who These Erased Blue Plaques Are For?

We've taken some classic London Blue Plaques, and erased the names. Can you work out who each one is remembering? Each dash lines up with the correct amount of letters in their names. We've also given you the location of the plaque.

Answers are down at the bottom.

Good luck.

1) 207 Hook Road, Chessington, Kingston upon Thames

2) 7 Bruce Grove, Tottenham, Haringey

3) 51 Barrowgate Road, Chiswick, Hounslow

4) 223 Pitshanger Lane, Brentham Garden Estate, Ealing

5) 15 Wildwood Road, Hampstead Garden Suburb, Barnet

6) 53 Talgarth Road, Barons Court, Hammersmith and Fulham

7) 15 Glenshaw Mansions, Brixton Road, Lambeth

8) 22 Gladstone Avenue, Feltham, Hounslow

A quick tip on this one: ignore the stuff in brackets (but an extra special well done if you know it).

9) 31 Highgate West Hill, Highgate, Camden

10) 7 Reece Mews, South Kensington, Kensington and Chelsea

11) Vernon Court, Hendon Way, Cricklewood, Barnet

Answers

1) Enid Blyton.

2) Luke Howard

3) Tommy Cooper

4) Fred Perry

5) Frank Pick

6) Marcus Garvey

7) Charlie Chaplin

8) Freddie Mercury (Fred Bulsara)

9) John Betjeman

10) Francis Bacon

11) Amy Johnson

Thanks to the Prince of Wales pub quiz for inspiration, where we once did a picture round like this. Except theirs was harder because it's the most difficult quiz in London.