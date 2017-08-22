Will Noble

This London Skyline Looks Like Rubbish... Because It Is

Ever heard someone complain that London's iconic skyline looks like rubbish?

Usually that'd be a prompt to banish them from entering the M25 ever again — but in this case, they'd actually be spot on.

This London skyline has been put together by Chris Naylor, from 400 pieces or so, of recycled litter including crisp packets, sweet wrappers, water bottles, cigarettes, fast food trays and coffee cups (so the average Londoner's daily diet then).

You can see the artwork at the Museum of London, as part of The City is Ours — an exhibition that poses vital questions about the future of urban living.

The City is Ours is on the Museum of London until 2 January 2018. Entry is free.