Things To Do Today In London: Monday 23 January 2017

Uncle Howard is showing at the Regent Street Cinema. Photo: Pinball London

SKI VILLAGE:Fancy going skiing but can't get the time off? Go for the second best thing at London's Vauxhall Winter Village. Alright, it may not have the snow, but with a winter sports bar, hot food stalls and a photo booth, it's got all the elements of aprés-ski. Free entry, just turn up, 11.30am-10pm

DANIEL RADCLIFFE FOR £10: Grab your preview tickets to Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua McGuire and David Haig, the play returns to the Old Vic 50 years after its premiere. £10, tickets available from noon

20TH CENTURY CARTOGRAPHY: Join British Library curator Tom Harper for a talk about the most significant modern maps on display in the current Maps and the 20th Century exhibition. Free, book ahead, 1pm-2pm

HEDDA GABLER: Actress Ruth Wilson takes part in a National Theatre platform to discuss her experiences of playing the lead role in Hedda Gabler. £6/£5, book in advance, 3pm

SCRAPBOOKING: Get in touch with your creative side at Paperchase on Tottenham Court Road by taking part in a scrapbooking workshop. Find out how to make a memory book of your stray pictures, souvenirs and tickets. £20, book ahead, 5.30pm-7.30pm

UNCLE HOWARD: Regent Street Cinema hosts a screening of Uncle Howard, a film telling the story of Hollywood filmmaker Howard Brookner, who died of AIDS in 1989. Brookner's nephew goes on a journey discovering his uncle's film legacy. Various prices, book ahead, 6.30pm

FOREIGN POLICY: Explore the challenges and opportunities that foreign policy faces in the 21st century in this free lecture at LSE. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

Dirty Great Love Story is showing at the Arts Theatre until 18 March

THIS BRUTAL WORLD: Join author and graphic designer Peter Chadwick at the V&A as he discusses how his childhood surroundings ignited his interest in concrete, music and Brutalism, leading to the publishing of his book, This Brutal World. £15, book ahead, 7pm

MEET AN ASTRONAUT: Astronaut Chris Hadfield will be discussing his life and career at New Wimbledon Theatre. Like what you hear? There's a book signing after the talk. Various prices, book in advance, 7.30pm

CHARITY COMEDY: Comedians Joe Lycett, Elis James, Dane Baptiste, Suzi Ruffell and Lou Sanders are among the names performing to raise money for Centrepoint charity at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. £17.50-£32.50, book in advance, 7.30pm

BRITISH WITCHCRAFT: Head to Conway Hall to watch clips from films released at the height of the 1970s British witchcraft revival, and to discuss the cultural context of the films. £5, book ahead, 7.30pm-9pm

LIGHT FESTIVAL: See a giant glass egg, become an angel, and witness some trippy interactive art at Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival. Follow the trail among the skyscrapers (and warm up in the Crossrail Place shopping centre). Free, just turn up, dark-9pm, until 27 January

ROMANCE AT THE THEATRE: A classic love story: she thinks he's a mistake, he thinks she's perfect. Dirty Great Love Story at Arts Theatre in Covent Garden is a romantic catastrophe play about bad timing, good intentions and the question as to whether a one-night stand could last a lifetime. From £20, book ahead, until 18 March

BROTHERS IN ART: The Heath Robinson Museum's new exhibition The Brothers Robinson features works by artist and illustrator brothers William, Tom and Charles, some of which are being shown for the first time. It's been curated by Robinson family descendant Peter Higginson. £6/£5/£4, book ahead, until 26 March

WORKING THE WALBROOK: Museum of London's latest display shows artefacts from the lost Walbrook valley and beyond, from over 170 years of excavation in London. Items include gardening tools dating back to Roman times. Free, just turn up, until 26 March

Good cause of the day

NIGHT WALK: Get fit and give to a good cause with the Big London Night Walk. Change the lives of hardworking Big Issue vendors and hear their personal insights on this 12 mile charity walk through London at night. £25 (plus £220 fundraising target), book ahead, 3 March

Stage review: Mr Swallow - Houdini. Magic. Comedy. Gold

You’ll recognise actor Nick Mohammed as the awkward IT specialist in a bit-part in Bridget Jones’s Baby, but his comedy chops won him 5* reviews and the word-of-mouth ‘must see’ hit of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival for this bizarre and perpetually hilarious contortion in which he plays a hapless actor impersonating the escapologist Houdini. Circuit comedians Kieran Hodgson and David Elms act as magician's assistants and chime in with the odd dance routine (and we mean odd). Just the new year tonic we all need. Mr Swallow – Houdini, Soho Theatre, Wardour Street, W1 £15-21. Until 18 Feb ★★★★★ Johnny Fox

Art review: The Power of the Internet

Image courtesy: Carroll / Fletcher

A group show looking at the terrifying impact of digital technology on our world. A campaign to buy votes, facial recognition technology that matches visitors faces to missing persons, and fake movie posters. A brilliant collection of thought provoking artworks. United We Stand at Carroll / Fletcher, 56-57 Eastcastle Street, W1W 8EQ. Free, until 4 February ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

