Things To Do In London This Weekend: 29-30 April 2017

BANK HOLIDAY: Lacking inspiration? Take a look at our guide to how to spend a bank holiday weekend in London.

WILD WEEKEND FESTIVAL: London's newest nature reserve hosts a family-friendly wildlife festival with tours, workshops, talks and debates, and a farmers' market. Woodberry Wetlands (Stoke Newington), free entry, just turn up, 9am-6pm, 29-30 April

CANAL FESTIVAL: It's the Canalway Cavalcade in Little Venice. It's a pageant of boats, trade shows, stalls, live music, activities for kids, morris dancers and a procession of illuminated boats on Sunday night. Little Venice, free, just turn up, 29 April-1 May and 9pm-10.30pm Sunday for the illuminated boats.

SOHO FILMS: The old Soho is rapidly disappearing; here's a chance to get a nostalgic glimpse of the area's past. Soho A Gogo looks back at the jazz and naughtiness that had hundreds flocking to the area. Regent Street Cinema, various prices, book ahead, 29-30 April

DESIGN FESTIVAL: Head to Brockwell Lido for the 10th year of The Modern Movement — a festival bringing the best of 20th century design to south London. Brockwell Lido, free, just turn up, 10.30am-4pm

Shaolin Kung-Fu practitioners. © Luo Pin Xi, China

Syrian family portraits include empty chairs for relatives who have died in the conflict, and there are understandably many more images of war and refugees in what's been a pretty horrendous year. But all aspects of life are covered, including brilliant landscapes, stunning wildlife and images capturing sporting triumphs. This is a monster exhibition across two wings of Somerset House and an excellent snapshot of the diversity in photography today. Sony World Photography Awards & Martin Parr - 2017 exhibition at Somerset House, until 7 May, £7-11 ★★★★★ Tabish Khan

Saturday 29 April

MODERNISM WALK: Recovering from the Blitz, the mid 20th century City of London embraced Modernism during its rebuild. Walk around the remains of this modernist legacy. Starts at Blackfriars tube station, £12/£9, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

GLUTEN-FREE FESTIVAL: Limehouse Social Market celebrates its first birthday with a gluten-free festival. Expect street food (crepes, pizza, hummus, cupcakes), a farmers' market, live music and graffiti workshops. Limehouse Basin, free entry, just turn up, 11am-5pm

ELIZABETHAN ISLINGTON: Acquaint yourself with the Islington of 1583 on this Elizabethan Islington walk, which ties in with this year's Cityread events. Hear stories of archery contests, Huguenot migrants and more. Finsbury Library, free, book ahead, 11am-noon

VAISAKHI: All Londoners are invited to Trafalgar Square to celebrate Sikh festival Vaisakhi. Events include live performances, food and drink, children's activities and turban-tying demonstrations. Trafalgar Square, free, just turn up, noon-6pm

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC: Go to the punnily named Fear Of A Crap Planet, for an evening of groundbreaking experimental tunes in Dalston. Warning: it might get ambient. Cafe Oto, £8/£6/£4, book ahead, 7.30pm-11pm

FEMALE BOSS: Go Dancing In The Dark with the first ever all girl Bruce Springsteen cover act, The She Street Band. This is their debut gig and all proceeds are going to charity. Moth Club, £7, book ahead, 7.30pm-1am

French toast and granola at The Nines

They didn't tell us about the free entertainment: sitting outside The Nines, a unicorn plays ping-pong while on the roof above us, a superhero photo shoot unfolds. Why are we here again? Ah yes, bottomless brunch. While French toast with fresh strawberries is on the right side of unctuous (if a bit mushy), our second course — the Eggs Baconaddict — is saltier than an old sea dog, and strangely herby. Add to that bottomless fries and bread, and there's more chance that unicorn's real than there is you'll clean your plate. Trimming down portions, and making the food properly good, wouldn't be a bad idea. As for drinks: the bloody mary packs heat, and has just the right-sized slug of vodka. The Nines is laid-back enough to let you mix it up with cava and mimosas throughout your two hours. Although be warned: the countdown starts when your booking slot does. Two-hour weekend bottomless brunch: £33 (£26 without booze). The Nines, Unit 9A Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, SE15 3SN ★★★☆☆ Will Noble

Sunday 30 April

JAZZ AFTERNOON TEA: A new afternoon tea, inspired by the golden age of jazz, begins today. Tuck into ornate mini trombones and the like as you listen to live music. Monday-Thursday, the hotel's regular harpist plays, and Friday-Sunday, jazz musicians accompany your meal. Jazz Afternoon Tea at the Palm Court. Grand Sheraton Park Lane, £39, book ahead, until 30 July

SPRING MARKET: The days are getting lighter and the weather's getting warmer so celebrate by treating yourself to some of London's best independent traders at Beckenham Market. Venue 28, £2 (kids free), just turn up, 10am-4pm

TROLLOPE WALK: It's the week of Trollope's 202nd birthday, so take a guided tour around the parts of London that inspired his work. Hyde Park Corner, £10, book ahead, 2pm

BENGALI MUSIC: The Bengali Baul and Vaishnav Music Festival culminates at Rich Mix today with performances of Bengali folk music, poetry translated into English, and Sufi dance. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), free entry, just turn up, 6pm

CANAL DRINKS: Instead of watching from the sidelines, take part in Little Venice's illuminated canal boats. Take a trip on the Prince Regent dressed to the (fluorescent) nines, sipping on cocktails. Leaves from Paddington Central, £15, book ahead, 8pm

