Zoe Craig

London's Craziest Day Trips

Fancy flyboarding in London? Of course you do.

Sometimes you just want to get away from your usual neighbourhood, commute, local shops and the cafes near your office. Plan ahead, and make a day of it: these are some ideas for crazy London day trips within the M25, all of which will give you a brand new perspective on this amazing city.

Go skiing in Chelsea

Yes, we're serious. It's worth a try just so you can tell everyone at work your thighs are aching because you were 'skiing at the weekend'.

Chel-ski (see what they did there?) is London's largest indoor ski centre, offering time on 'the slopes' for everyone, whether you're an absolute beginner or an old hand. It's not just skiing — snowboarders are welcome too.

As well as perfecting your ski technique on the giant astroturf treadmill, you can indulge in the whole aprés-ski experience with some tasty treats in the Alpine Bar.

Nearby: once you've finished skiing, take a stroll around Chelsea Harbour; or explore Imperial Park along the Thames. Then head to one of our recommendations for Where To Eat and Drink In Fulham.

Chelski, 4 Sotheron Place, SW6 2EJ. Monday to Sunday, 8am to 10pm.

Explore caves in Chislehurst

Explore London below ground at Chislehurst Caves in Bromley, and get a taste for some of the remarkable things that go on below our city.

This is where 15,000 people took shelter in London's largest public air raid shelter during the war. They've also hosted two Jimi Hendrix concerts and provided filming locations for Doctor Who. Your visit will be led by a tour guide, and last around 50 minutes.

Nearby: there's plenty more to explore around Chislehurst.

Chislehurst Caves, Caveside Close, Old Hill, Chislehurst, BR7 5NL. Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Climb a castle in Stoke Newington...

Sample the ever-popular sport of climbing at The Castle in Stoke Newington. It's not really a castle, but an old Grade II* listed, Victorian water pumping station.

The Peapod at the Castle Climbing Centre.

This huge climbing centre is spread over five floors, and offers bouldering, top-rope climbing, lead climbing and abseiling.

Nearby: after your climbing, you can check out the cafe or explore the garden, or peruse Clissold and Finsbury Parks. Why not refuel with some Turkish food?

The Castle Climbing Centre, Green Lanes, Stoke Newington, N4 2HA. Monday to Friday midday-10pm; weekends 10am-7pm.

Scale an ice wall in Covent Garden

If you've already conquered London's many, varied climbing walls, perhaps its time to try ice climbing instead?

Vertical Chill

Head to Covent Garden's Vertical Chill where you can spend 40-odd minutes climbing an 8-metre wall covered in ice. Then spend the rest of your day exploring the sights and sounds of Covent Garden.

Nearby: you don't need us to tell you about the delights of Covent Garden. Try the Piazza, the Opera House, Transport Museum, St Martin's Courtyard and / or Seven Dials. Here's our guide to where's best to eat and drink in Covent Garden.

Vertical Chill, Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, Tower House, 10-12 Southampton Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 7HA. Tuesday to Friday 11.30am to 6.30pm; Saturday 10am to 6pm; Sunday 12noon to 5pm.

Go trampolining in Acton

Head to Acton for a day of bouncing around at the Oxygen Freejumping indoor trampolining centre.

There are 50 connected trampolines, as well as an obstacle course, foam pit, dodgeball, jumping runway and a big airbag to bounce around on to your heart's content.

Nearby: there's not a great deal to do in Acton, but if you want to make a day of it, there is Tenpin Bowling, and a cinema nearby.

Oxygen Freejumping, Unit 15, Vision Industrial Park, Kendal Avenue, W3 0AF. Monday to Saturday 10am to 10pm; Sunday 10am to 9pm.

Learn to wakeboard in Docklands...

Another one to wow you colleagues when asked the inevitable 'how was your weekend?'. Spend the day wakeboarding at WakeupDocklands in Royal Victoria Dock and chalk up another crazy London experience.

Wakeboarding at WakeupDocklands

The session price includes all the equipment you could need as well as tuition, and a hot shower afterwards — which you'll no doubt be very grateful for.

Nearby: Spice up your trip by using the cable car to get to WakeupDocklands; other fun things to do in the area include all the attractions at The O2; Trinity Buoy Wharf is also just around the corner.

WakeUp Docklands, The Shack, Western Beach, Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1AG. Timings are seasonal: the centre is open from April to October.

Or try flyboarding...

If the wakeboarding above doesn't quite cut it, then maybe try the bonkers-looking sport of flyboarding, also at Royal Victoria Dock. The video will explain better than we ever could.

After being kitted out in a wetsuit, you'll be 'levitating' on water in no time; master the basics of taxiing and turning, then try out whatever tricks take your fancy.

Nearby: see the alternative attractions in Docklands above.



Flyboarding, Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1AG. From April 2017 onwards.

Try White-Water Rafting

We've done it, and we totally recommend you try it too.

If you're looking to try something different, white water rafting at the Lee Valley White Water Centre could be just the ticket. If you reckon you can get through the whole thing without getting wet, you'd be wrong — be prepared to get soaked.

Nearby: From the centre, you can explore a whole host of other activities in the Lee Valley Regional Park.



Lee Valley White Water Centre, Station Road, Waltham Cross, EN9 1AB. Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.