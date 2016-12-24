Londonist Out Loud: London Lists

Welcome to the latest episode of Londonist Out Loud, a podcast about London.

This week we're at the Royal Festival Hall with Larry Porges, previously an editor at National Geographic, a London-lover who co-wrote the London Book of Lists, an illustrated compendium covering the city’s best, worst, highest, smallest, first, last, and everything in-between.

Hear about some fascinating jobs you'll no longer find in the city such as costermongers; the unusual things one could buy here; and why Pudding Lane wasn't as nice as it might sound.

Please do let us know your thoughts via Twitter @londonistsound and @londonist or in the comments.

Subscribe

Download MP3

Londonist Out Loud is presented and produced by N Quentin Woolf.