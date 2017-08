Ross Miklaszewicz

5 Reasons You Should Visit St Paul's Cathedral

Head into St Paul's and witness stunning architecture, climb 528 stairs to the Golden Gallery, and step outside for uninterrupted, 360 degree views of the capital. The Cathedral boasts a rich tapestry of British history that would take you a year to take in. Luckily you can do all this for as little as £16 for an entire year.