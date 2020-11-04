Things To Do This Weekend In London: 4-5 November 2017

All weekend

Make personalised tree decorations at the Museum of Brands.

LONDON FIREWORKS: London's whizzing, popping displays are among the best in the country. This year's offerings range from council displays to children’s fireworks, ticketed-only events and fundraising conflagrations. Check out our London fireworks guide to make sure your bonfire night is a banger.

STUDIOS TAKEOVER: You'll find one-off jewellery pieces, luxury handbags, contemporary ceramics and fine art at this pop-up studio, perfect for Christmas gift shopping. Circus West Village Pop Up (Battersea Power Station), free entry, just turn up, 12pm-6pm, until Sunday 5 November

POP-UP RECORD SHOP: Rummage through crates of vinyl from a former Broadway Market record stall, which has set up shop in this Dalston boozer and is laying on free beer from Hackney Brewery. The Prince George Pub, free entry, 1pm-7pm, until 5 November

CHEESE FEST: Do you dream in cheese? Then drop your plans and spend your entire weekend loading up on Britain's best artisan cheeses at this cheese nirvana. It's going to be brie-lliant. The Geffrye Museum (Hoxton), £4.84, book ahead, until 5 November

PERSONALISED GIFT MAKING: Join this family-friendly Christmas tree decoration workshop, where you get to personalise Nutella and Coke bottle Christmas decorations to hang from your tree this year. Museum of Brands, £9, book ahead, until 31 December

GUY FAWKES FESTIVAL: What better place to celebrate Guy Fawkes than at a gunpowder factory? Expect kid's slime and lantern-making, exploding science shows and a theatre piece depicting the plot, followed by a fireworks display at 7pm. Royal Gunpowder Mills (Waltham Abbey), various prices, book ahead, from 2pm, 4 & 5 November

Saturday 4 November

Ice Rink Canary Wharf returns to Canada Square Park for 16 magical weeks of seasonal ice skating.

WIRED NEXT GEN: All a kid needs is one inspirational role model to change the course of their life and this festival, designed for 12-18 year olds, has a whole host of them. Take them along to meet artists and musicians, coders, designers and more. Tobacco Dock, £12-£46, book ahead, 8.30am-5pm

ICE SKATING: One of London's largest ice rinks opens today, complete with its own twinkling tree-lined skate path. Plus, a clear roof keeps eager skaters dry and warm, whatever the weather. Ice Rink Canary Wharf, £10, book ahead, until 24 February 2018

SKETCH CLERKENWELL: Join the Shoreditch Sketcher on this architectural drawing tour around Clerkenwell, receiving guidance and tips as you go. Bring your own materials. The Green Clerkenwell, £35, book ahead, 10.30am-1pm

NAKED BRITAIN: You don't have to take your clothes off to have a good time at this exhibition of Britain in the buff — but the naturists in these photos certainly look like they're having fun. Herrick Gallery (Piccadilly), free, just turn up, 11am-6pm

BOAT MAKING WORKSHOP: Share your migration story while building a boat personalised with your own travel documents, prints, photographs, maps or letters. A selection will be exhibited in No Turning Back: Seven Migration Moments that Changed Britain. The Migration Museum (Lambeth), free, just turn up, noon-4pm

LOST BURIAL GROUND: Scrub up on your Southwark history on this tour exploring lost burial grounds, plague pits and rural churchyards. Southwark Cathedral, £10, book ahead, 1.30pm-3.30pm

SOUL TRAIN: Make sure you bring all the moves when you hop aboard the South London Soul Train, a multi-level dance fest, featuring tunes spanning funk, soul, disco and Motown. CLF Art Cafe (Peckham Rye), free, just turn up, 10pm-5am

Sunday 5 November

Fill up at Walthamstow Vegan Market

GREAT KNIT FEST: Pick up hand-spun yarns, knitting accessories and kits plus improve your needle technique at workshops throughout the day at this knitting extravaganza. Chelsea Old Town Hall, £12/£6, book ahead, 10am-6pm

RYE HOUSE WALK: Wander around unseen bits of Lee Valley Park, the Rye Meads Nature Reserve and explore the Rye House gatehouse on this walk marking the 50th anniversary of the Walk in the Park tours. Rye House Gatehouse, free, just turn up, 10.30am-12.30pm

VEGAN MARKET: Thought vegan food was all nuts and veg? Think again. Stock up on vegan delights from London's indie food traders; even your carnivorous friends won't miss the meaty stuff. Lockwood Way (Walthamstow), free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

VINTAGE MARKET: Got a wardrobe full of clothes you don't wear, or lacking in the style department? Go to Little Nan's Sunday vintage market for your cocktail and clothes fix. Little Nan's Broadway Theatre Saloon (Catford), free entry (£5 pitch), 11am-5pm

DAY RETREAT: Get in touch with your inner yogi at this day of meditation, veggie food and inspirational talks for 18-25 year olds, followed by tea, cake and fireworks in Victoria Park. London Buddhist Centre, free, just turn up, 11am-5pm

GUY FAWKES: Fed up of fireworks but still want to mark Guy Fawkes Day? Forty Hall hosts fire shows, face painting, live music, a BBQ and bar, without all the noise and smoke. Forty Hall Estate (Enfield), £6/£4, book ahead, 5pm-7pm

