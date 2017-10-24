Things To Do This Weekend In London: 28-29 October 2017

All weekend

It's this closing weekend of the Horniman Museum's Robot Zoo exhibition.

ROBOT ZOO: It's your last chance to try jet-propelled squid racing, shoot a chameleon’s ‘tongue-gun’ and design your own mutant robot at this exhibition exploring the inner workings of animals through mechanics. Check out the Halloween fair too, while you're there. Horniman Museum and Gardens, various prices, until 29 October

LONDON HORROR FEST: BADD is a darkly comic play examining the '80s perception that Dungeons and Dragons was a gateway to real-world violence and Satan worshipping. The Old Red Lion Theatre, £10/£9, book ahead, until 29 October

PICKLE PROJECT: Learn the art of pickling at these workshops where you'll be chopping, bubbling and boiling leftover fruit and veg that otherwise would have ended up in the bin. Playground London (Dalston Junction), £31.85, book ahead, various times

HALLOWEEN: Whether you're after family-friendly events or adults-only parties, check out our guide to Halloween events in London.

ICE RINK: Strap your skates on and race around the fairy-lit-strewn ice rink at the Natural History Museum, the first of London's seasonal ice rinks to open for the season. Various prices, book ahead, until 7 January

PERGOLA ON THE ROOF: Paddington's Pergola on the Roof is now open for the winter season. It's fully covered, and nicely heated too. Get thee to the rooftop, and scoff cuisine from Tonkotsu, made of Dough and Patty and Bun. Until 23 December

Saturday 28 October

Learn about the craft of beekeeping, help London's bees and taste honey beer at this Kennington Park event celebrating National Honey Week.

LAST CHANCE: Bowie fans: drop everything and book tickets to a simple, rock 'n' roll . . . song. It's a moving tribute to the star, which will have you offering a standing ovation by the end. The Barbican, £16-£45, book ahead, until 28 October

MUSEUMS AT NIGHT: It's that time of year again where you can do a Ben Stiller and race around the city's museums after hours for Museums at Night. Tonight's highlights include a haunted house tour, a museum sleepover and a Moomin-themed late. Various venues and prices, book ahead, 26-28 October

ACCESSIBLE OPEN DAY: TfL is showcasing everything it's doing to make London travel more accessible. The Stratford Underground station open day includes 40-minute tours of the station, while accessibility managers are available to talk about how step-free access is coming to 30 more London stations by 2022. Free, just turn up, 11am-3pm

ANARCHIST FAIR: Browse radical literature, attend activist meetings and hang out with like-minded people at the London Anarchist Bookfair. Park View School (Harringay), free, just turn up, 10am-8pm

MUSEUM GAMES: Making museums fun for today's tech-obsessed youngsters is no easy feat but the British Museum might have cracked it with this digital games tour occurring once a month. Families will be sent Whatsapp messages via a smartphone, which leads them to the museum's vast collections. Samsung Great Court Games, British Museum, free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

BEES KNEES: Get stuck into honey beer tasting, honey spinning, seed bomb and wax candle making workshops at this event celebrating National Honey Week. The Hive (Kennington Park), free, just turn up, 11am-10pm

FILM MUSIC NETWORKING: Want to get into film music or theatre makeup? Hit up this networking event featuring short workshops and live music, hosted by the Notting Hill Orchestra for Film Music. St Georges Church (Holland Park), £21, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

ZOMBIE RUN: You might think a bunch of scary looking people stumbling around Liverpool Street is part and parcel of a Saturday night but these zombies are out to catch anyone doing a five or ten kilometre run around London's historic sites. Sign up if you've got the stamina and don't scare easily. Liverpool Street Station, £29, book ahead, 7.30pm

HALLOWEEN BALL: Do Halloween properly this year at this ball dedicated to the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. Things get spooky in the seance parlour, creative in the murder scene drawing class and downright weird on the rooftop, where belly dancers, freakshows, drag kings, neo-burlesque performers and dancers await your arrival. Century Club (Shaftesbury Avenue), £20, book ahead, 9pm-2am

RICK & MORTY DO HALLOWEEN: Fans of Stranger Things and Rick and Morty converge at King's Cross for a night of fancy dress, Fleeb juice, photo booth fun and more. Wubba lubba dub dub! The Big Chill House, £4-£8, book ahead, 9pm-3am

Sunday 29 October

See IRIE dancers at the RAF Museum.

BRIXTON VEGAN MARKET: On a meat-free diet? Pick up raw treats, vegan cakes and more at this colourful market. Brixton Station Road, free, just turn up, 9.30am-3.30pm

ANTIQUES FAIR: Browse fine jewellery, silver, ceramics and paintings at Adams Antiques Fair. It's London's longest running Sunday antiques fair, so you're bound to pick up a bargain. The Royal Horticultural Hall, £4, book ahead, 10am-4.30pm

BLACK GIRL FESTIVAL: Although workshops and panels are booked up, you can still check out the market and listen to live music at this one-day festival dedicated to London's talented community of Black British women, a welcome addition to the city's cultural scene. Kachette, free, book ahead, 10am-11pm

WALK IN THE PARK: Bring snacks, warm clothes and walking shoes for this trot around Tottenham Marshes, marking the 50th anniversary of the Walk in the Park series. Tottenham Marshes car park off Watermead Way, free, just turn up, 10.30am-12.30pm

THRILLER YOGA: Take part in a Vinyasa yoga session set to a creepy playlist to get you in the Halloween spirit. Costumes encouraged. The Village Hall at Battersea Power Station, £12, book ahead, 11am-noon

MARKET MINIS: Enjoy a chai while your tiny terrors have their face painted (small charge), do craft activities and settle in for a storytelling session at this Halloween special for kids. Pamban, Camden Market, free, just turn up, 11am-2pm

CARIBBEAN CULTURE: Listen to sweet Calypso melodies, be captivated by the rhythmic Jamaican dance performed by IRIE! dance theatre and be enthralled by the stories, songs and music of Winston Nzinga, the first African-Caribbean pilot in the Royal Flying Corps. RAF Museum (Hendon), free, just turn up, 11am-4pm



BOXPARK BIRTHDAY: Boxpark Croydon is celebrating its first birthday with a day of live music from DJs, acoustics acts and live jazz followed by hip hop karaoke. Boxpark Croydon, free, book ahead, 1pm-10pm

LEATHER BELT WORKSHOP: Emma Aitchison uses jewellery to raise awareness of climate change and she also runs workshops. Leave this leather class with a new skill and a customised key tag or belt. Geffrye Museum (Hoxton), £32.45, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

ART DECO BUILDING: A chance to snoop around this gorgeous 1930s art deco building in Wood Green – now a hotel, it used to be the HQ of an electricity company in the days when trams were a common sight in north London. Green Rooms Arts Hotel, £6, just turn up, 3pm

BAND TEE EXCHANGE: Draws bursting with old band t-shirts you never wear? Wash them, coat hanger them and bring them to this t-shirt exchange, where you can offload your items, swap tops and chat gigs with other music fans. The Shacklewell Arms, free, just turn up, 5pm-9pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





The London Undergound is over 150 years old, and it's seen a thing or two in its time. Are you brave enough to face the ghosts of the Underground? Travel through the home of the Bank's Black Nun, learn about the elderly angel who saved a tube worker from death, and come to face to face with Farringdon's screaming spectre. Bring your oyster card and discover the hidden secrets of the Underground. You'll need to have an Oyster card or travelcard for this event. Get tickets





How well do you really know London? Visit the streets that inspired Harry Potter locations and see London's most superstitious hotel. On Matt's tour you will explore hidden places and discover stories unknown to even the most knowledgeable of Londoners. Get tickets





Have you visited London's Roman ampitheatre? What about London's Medieval market places? Hear weird and wonderful tales of our beautiful city as you take a walking tour, seeing everything from centuries-old churches to the hanging place of William Wallace. Whether you've lived here all your life or are visiting for a few days, you're sure to learn something new about London. Get tickets