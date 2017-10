Ross Miklaszewicz

Did You Know There's A Shrine To Rock 'N' Roll Royalty In Barnes?

Marc Bolan was a Londoner, born and raised, from his birth in Hackney in 1947 till his tragic death in a car accident in Barnes three decades later.

We've written about the singer's strong London connections and his history with the city here, and now you can learn more about the shrine to the Bolan in this video.

If you want to pay your respects in person, the shrine is on Queen's Ride, near Gipsy Lane, in Barnes.