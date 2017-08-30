Sponsor

Travel Fares Are Going Up: Here's How To Beat The Hike

This is a sponsored article on behalf of CommuterClub.

Here's some shocking news for commuters: fares are about to rise by 3.5% — that's the biggest price hike in five years.

If you thought you'd be enjoying frozen fares, think again. That 3.5% rise applies to all weekly, monthly and annual travelcard users.

CommuterClub is here to solve your travel woes. Sign up to the scheme and you'll get the value of an annual travelcard, but with more flexible payments, a month free, and even a Gold Card thrown in.

Buying an annual travelcard may be the cheaper option overall — but then how many people can afford to do that in one go?

This is where the genius that is CommuterClub comes in. When you sign up to the club, you'll get the great prices of an annual travel pass, but pay for it monthly over 11 payments, with the final month free.

Even if the price of commuting goes up within the year, you don't have to worry, as prices are locked in. This year's hike is pretty steep though — for context, last year the rise was 1.9%.

How does it work? Let's take a real example. A Reading to London zones 1-6 commuter already pays over £491 per month — that's over £5.4k per year. Already steep, and on top of that they'll have to pay an extra £189 over the year from next year onwards.

By signing up to CommuterClub, our Reading to London commuter gets a month of free travel worth £491, locked in fares worth £180 AND a Gold Card and partner benefits worth over £300. This cherry on the cake is your ticket to exploring what the UK has to offer — a Gold Card not only gives you 1/3 off rail travel, but also offers deals and discounts for attractions including Kew Gardens and Legoland.

Lock in 2017 prices before the 2018 rise of 3.5%, and join this flexible, great value club. You can get £20 off in CommuterClub's end of summer sale and be an even smarter commuter. Find out more about CommuterClub here.

Representative example: Credit limit: £1,200. Interest: £67 Total payable: £1,267 in 11 monthly instalments of £115. Representative 10.6% APR. Interest rate: 5.6% pa (variable)