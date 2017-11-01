Harry Rosehill

Thames Clippers Has Opened A New London Pier

Thames Clippers have added a new stop to their route, officially opening a pier outside Battersea Power Station.

The new pier is served by Thames Clippers' most popular route, RB6, which goes from Putney to Canary Wharf.

MBNA Thames Clippers predict they will carry over 100,000 passengers from the pier to central London in just the first year. That sounds like a lot, but commuting on the boats has gone up by 58% in the last three years.

It's another step forward in improving transport links in Battersea, as the Northern line extension is also heading there. The big push is partially motivated by the huge — and much maligned — Battersea Power Station development, which plans to have 4,000 homes by the time its complete.

CEO of Thames Clippers, Sean Collins, said:

We're incredibly excited to be adding Battersea Power Station Pier to our route. It's such an iconic London landmark and with the current transformation really taking shape it's set to become a real destination hub in the city. This marks the 22nd pier along the MBNA Thames Clippers route and at such a key location it'll be of real benefit to the already 4 million passengers who use our services. This addition to the route is set to see that figure grow considerably and strongly supports the Port of London's Thames Vision goal of reaching 20 million commuter and visitor trips each year.

