In Pictures: London City Airport, Then And Now

The first commercial flights operated from London City Airport on 25 October 1987. These images capture the airport in 2017 (as taken by photographer Ben Walsh), in its early days... and before it was ever an airport.

You can see the photos at a free exhibition on Jubilee Place, Canary Wharf, until 7 November 2017.

The Docks, mid 20th century...

...and the airport from the same angle, 2017

King George V Dock and Royal Albert Dock, c.1950...

...and in 2017

The Royal Docks in 1981, still six years before the airport came along...

...and 36 years later, in 2017

Disused docks, looking south, in 1982...

...and in use in 2017, with the Tate & Lyle sugar factory in the background

Nearby Heron Quays in 1982, where this plane was landed to test the feasibility of an airport...

...no planes here in 2017 though

The brand new terminal in 1987...

...and with a lot more planes in 2017

How the airport welcomed you in 1987...

...and how it welcomes you today

And here's what it looked like through the doors in 1987...

...and 30 years later (where did all the plants go?)

The terminal and airfield in their inaugural year...

...and in 2017 (note the DLR running in the background)

A plane on the runway in 1988...

...and in 2017 (note the only propellor here is a wind turbine)

Planes on the runway, 1988...

...and from the same angle in 2017

Coming into land in 1992...

...and in 2017

Air traffic control in 1987...

...and what the airport will look like in 2021, by which time there will be no control tower (it'll be done remotely)

