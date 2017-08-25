Things To Do Today In London: Friday 25 August 2017

Things to do today is sponsored by The Postal Museum.

Festival of Flight is on at the Royal Air Force Museum

What we're reading

Things to do

SUPREME COURT: Gawk at the magnificent triple-height library and Lawyers' Suite in this imposing building on Parliament Square. Us normal folk aren't usually allowed in, so make the most of this rare opportunity to visit. The Supreme Court (Westminster), free, just turn up, 9.30am-4.30pm

FESTIVAL OF FLIGHT: Do you make a mean paper aeroplane? You might want to take part in the paper plane challenge at this free family festival. There's plenty going on for those not so dab-handed, too. RAF Museum (Colindale), free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

FOODIE DELIGHT: For this year's Foodie Festival, Michelin star chefs, MasterChef winners and top chefs concoct delicious dishes right before your very eyes in the Chef Theatre. Try their champagne, wine and beer masterclasses. Also check out Bake Off winners coming together in the Cake & Desserts Theatre. Alexandra Palace, £16, book ahead, 11am-7pm (until 28 August)

CARIBBEAN FOOD: Taste the Caribbean flavour in the heart of Brixton with this two day festival, featuring delicious street food, cooking demos, live entertainment and a Caribbean market. Windrush Square, free, just turn up, 11am-7pm

CANOPY MARKET: Who likes street food trucks? We like street food trucks. Some of London's best are at Canopy Market this weekend, alongside a variety of designers selling their one-off pieces. West Handyside Canopy (King's Cross), free, just turn up, 11am-8pm

It's open day at the Supreme Court

RIVER STAGE: Welcome in the bank holiday weekend with some live music and street food from a variety of summer pop-ups, right on the banks of the Thames. A great chance to get some after work drinks in with colleagues. National Theatre (South Bank), free, just turn up, 6pm-10.45pm

GLADIATORS, READY: It's time to pick a side as gladiators clash their swords, shields and spears for ultimate glory. Which fighter will walk free, and who gets to decide? You? Or the Emperor? Each one-hour show is based on research into 1st-century gladiatorial combat taking place alongside a Roman festival. Guildhall Yard, £22,7pm (until 28 August)

SUNSET SAFARI: As the sun sets on Hyde Park, set out on an evening safari led by the park's resident bat expert. Can you hear their secret calls using your bat detector? The amount of night-time activity might just surprise you... Hyde Park, £12, book ahead, 7pm-9.30pm

WAXWORKS: The Madame Tussauds after-hours late promises no queues, no kids and a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival — it might be the only day worth going. Madame Tussauds London, £25/£29, book ahead, 7.30pm-11pm

BETWEEN THE SHEETS: This one is for the thrill-seekers out there... prepare yourselves for a night of naughtiness at this late-night cabaret performance, performed by an exceptional troupe of hand-picked dancers from the worlds of contemporary burlesque, circus and dance. Underbelly Festival (Southbank), £18, book ahead, 9.30pm

A treasure-trove of family events at The Postal Museum

Clerkenwell's Postal Museum is a great day out for everyone, and that includes kids. During the rest of the summer holidays, drop by for a treasure-trove of family events.

On Friday 25 August, pop by for craft activities, where youngsters can design facemasks inspired by Tibs the Post Office cat, or the escaped lioness who attacked a mail coach in 1816. Saturday 26 August is for storytelling, including the tale of pirate attacks on mail ships. On Monday 28 August, a science show will reveal the technology and engineering behind Mail Rail. Tuesday 29 August brings a pop-up photographic studio to the museum, where you can pose in an old post office uniform. On Wednesday 30 August, the galleries truly come alive when great characters from postal past wander the museum. Thursday 31 August sees more craftiness, with mail-inspired jewellery making and print-making.

All activities are free with museum entry (summer discounts still available). Activities are drop-in but spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. All children under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Art review: museum treasure hunt

The V&A would be the perfect place for a treasure hunt throughout its numerous galleries. Well tonight you can as THATMuse are setting up a free one as part of tonight’s late opening. Finding artefacts, striking poses in front of them or simply learning about them to answer questions is a lot of fun. We’ve done a previous version at The British Museum and enjoyed both learning more about the museum and the healthy competition between teams. THATMuse: Treasure Hunt at the Museum is on at V&A, 25 August, free (6.30pm registration for 7pm start, limited numbers and first come first served) ★★★★☆ Tabish Khan

Food review: vegan cheese that doesn't suck

As veganism grows ever more popular, larger restaurants are starting to pay attention. A lot of pizza places cottoned onto this trend and now have vegan pizzas on their menu. Either that means a cheeseless pizza — they are tasty but still missing that extra something — or pizza with vegan cheese. When it comes to the latter the quality is varied, lots of vegan cheese just isn’t nice. The new Firezza in Soho hasn't fallen down that trap, whatever non-dairy cheese it's using works, complementing their pizza perfectly. Firezza boasts the best base out of any of London's pizza joints, the crusts are to die for, so opening them up to a new and appreciative clientele is excellent. Throw in whatever veg you want with their build your own option and swig a craft beer as you go, you’ll leave completely satisfied. Firezza, 22-25 Dean Street, W1D 3RY ★★★★☆ Harry Rosehill

Theatre review: mi-great?

Part of the Southbank Centre's Nordic Matters season, Sweden's Cirkus Cirkör bring their show Limits to the Royal Festival Hall. The main theme here is refugee migration into Europe but there's a more abstract one too of humanity's innate physical and mental limits. Whether these themes were melded onto a generally sub-par and derivative display of the circus arts or the other way round is unclear and the final product is an unsatisfying blend of the two. There are are some noteworthy highlights — not least the two-man teeterboard or the deft silks routine — but too few in a show of over two hours. Limits, Royal Festival Hall, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, SE1 8XX, £15-£30, Until 16 August ★★★☆☆ Franco Milazzo

Good cause for the day

CITY SWIM: Can you brave a 500 metre open water swim in the Royal Victoria Dock? Jump in with over 500 other swimmers, and help raise money for Project MinE — a charity dedicated to finding a cure for motor neurone disease. Royal Victoria Dock, £100 plus £400 sponsorship target, book ahead, 22 September

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





Join Jennifer to explore one of Forensic Psychology’s most troubling topics. Get tickets





From robot surgeons and digital doctors to curing cancer and ending aging, the future of health has never looked brighter. Companies large and small, along with governments and universities, are creating unbelievable solutions to some of the most pressing needs in human health, meaning we can look forward to a world in which both mental and physical health is better than ever before. But with technological innovation comes questions of ethics, privacy, and what it means to be human - questions which we as a society haven't quite come to an agreement on yet. So let's dive into the world of the Future of Health - taking a look at what technology and science are bringing us, both the 'incredible' and the 'to be decided'... Get tickets





Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets