Things To Do This Bank Holiday Weekend In London: 26-28 August 2017

Things to do this weekend is sponsored by Museum of London.

All weekend

It's Notting Hill Carnival time - here's our complete guide

NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL: The Carnival begins in a small way on Saturday, although most of the action takes place tomorrow and Bank Holiday Monday. Here's our complete guide to Notting Hill Carnival 2017 — what's on, when it's happening, and how to get the best out of it. 26-28 August

BANK HOLIDAY: Make the most of the last bank holiday of the summer with our guide to how to spend your extra day, from museums to self-led walks, cycling routes and secret gardens. Or, just head to the pub — we've spent a long time seeking out London's finest.

SUMMER HOLIDAYS: Not long left of the summer holidays. If you're running out of ways to keep the kids busy, this may help.

FANCY A BREW: Peckham-based meadery Gosnells Mead is hosting a celebration of south east London’s breweries, bringing together five local breweries, each producing a unique, barrel-aged brew. Gosnells Mead (Peckham), £7-£12, book ahead, 26-27 August

FANTASTIC FISH: Are you a foodie and a lover of fish? Historic Billingsgate market will once again see return of amazing fish filleting skills as the British Fish Craft Championships gets underway with the UK's top fishmongers. Billinsgate Market, London, free, just turn up, 26-27 August

LITTLE ITALY: Strap on your walking shoes and get on the move with this walking tour exploring the heart of London’s Italian community in the 19th and 20th centuries. You'll visit sites connected to the revolutionary nationalists Mazzini and Garibaldi and hear about the Risorgimento – the struggle for a united and independent Italy. Meet at the bright orange information kiosk outside Holborn tube station, free, 26-27 August

SILENT DISCO: DJs Shane McPherson and Scott Chester fight to take over your headsets at this Silent Disco to remember on One New Change's rooftop terrace, against the backdrop of St Paul's Cathedral. Madison London (One New Change), free entry, book ahead, until Sunday 27 August

CAMDEN FRINGE: Forget the Edinburgh Fringe— Camden is hosting a festival full of the best comedy, opera, Q&A's and poetry this side of Hadrian's Wall. Various locations and prices, book ahead, until 27 August

GASTRONOMIC GLASTONBURY: Foodies get your stomachs in gear for a three-day feast at Alexandra Palace's 'gastronomic Glastonbury', Foodies Festival. Meet top chefs, take part in masterclasses, treat yourself to great produce at the artisan markets or indulge in the Street Food Avenue and Cakes & Desserts Village. Alexandra Palace, £16, book ahead, 26-28 August

LEGO MINI MISSIONS: Join top City Police detectives to form a heroic crime fighting team — completing missions, finding clues, and solving puzzles — in this immersive LEGO experience for all the family, featuring brick pits to spark imaginations. The Queen's Walk (Lambeth), free, just turn up, 10am-6pm, 26-28 August

Sponsor message

The Gladiator Games are coming to Londinium

This August bank holiday, the Museum of London is taking visitors back to Roman times with a full-scale Gladiator Games in the city’s only Roman amphitheatre. Think magnificent battle-gear and clashing swords. The battles will be performed by Britannia, a collective that has worked on things like Horrible Histories and the film Gladiator.

As well as the Gladiator Games, there will be a Roman festival from 25-28 August for all the family. It's a chance to handle real Roman artefacts and get up close to the actual ruins of London's amphitheatre. As well as craft demos and live music, there will be food and drink to keep spirits up.Get ready for some serious crowd participation — it’s up to the audience to persuade the emperor to save or spare the gladiators after the battle. Check out what’s on, and book your tickets here.

Saturday 26 August

Citydash to Monument - solve the clues

POOCH PICNIC: Celebrate your four-legged best friend at Deptford Market Yard's Pooch Picnic and Pampering for National Dog Day. There will be complimentary dog biscuits, while humans can enjoy food from Indian inspired fast food and Jamaican street fare to all day brunch style dining. Deptford Market Yard, free entry, just turn up, all day

ROMANTIC WALK: This walk takes in landmarks in the lives of Romantic poets Percy Bysshe Shelley and Mary Shelley, from their first meeting to their notorious elopement and exile in Europe — we're guessing a trip to Europe isn't included in the price though. Meet outside King's Cross Station by the Henry Moore statue, £12, book ahead, 11am-1.30pm

VILLAGE FETE: Big fans of dog are in for a treat as Hackney Downs Park hosts a dog show where you can cheer for your favourite. Other events at the village fete include a plant sale by the Community Gardeners and a retro vintage market. Hackney Downs Park, free entry, just turn up, noon-8pm

WEST END SECRETS: The secrets of the West End stage are revealed in this walking tour by Museum of London. Delve into the iconic and internationally renowned world of London's theatre scene, with stories from behind the curtain. £13, book ahead, 2pm-3.30pm

CITYDASH: Once the business people go home for the weekend, the City of London is a quiet place. Liven it up with Fire Hazard's Citydash to Monument. Players have to run, sneak, and scheme their way through the streets cracking cryptic clues to find as many hidden checkpoints as they can. But be wary of the Citydash guards who will chase you if they spot you. Cannick Tapps (Monument), £20/£15, book ahead, 2pm-3.45pm

HIGH ON HEELS: Head up to the roof on One New Change for a powerful performance from the all-female line-up of High On Heels. The musical notes from the DJ, percussion, vocals, electric violin and saxophone should set the tone exactly right for your weekend. Madison London (One New Change), free, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

CARNIVAL ART: Paint Jam is London's quirky pop-up art studio, and this time they're getting you in the mood for Notting Hill's annual party with a carnival special. Live steel pans, sweet Reggae beats and oodles of colour for your canvas should set you up for a good night of painting. Secret west London venue, £29-£55, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

INTO THE WOODS: Your favourite fairy tale characters are weaved into an unexpectedly dark and twisted adventure in a performance of Into The Woods. Can a baker and his wife reverse the curse placed on them by a witch and find their happily ever after by venturing into the woods? The Stockwell Playhouse (Lambeth), £14, book ahead, 7.30pm

STRING QUARTET: Let the sounds of strings soothe your Saturday with a programme of Haydn and Brahms from performers Arisa Fujita and Timothy Crawford on violin, Alinka Rowe on viola and Deni Teo on cello. There will be a collection for the Aidan Woodcock Charitable Trust. St. Anne's Church (Richmond), free, just turn up, 7.30pm-9.30pm

FUNK PARTY: What do you get when you cross a nice sound system, a great drink selection, a big garden, friendly staff and a kitchen churning out delicious food? Only a party featuring some of the best in soul, funk and jazz beats. The Sun of Camberwell, free entry, just turn up, 8pm-1am

Sunday 27 August

FOOD FESTIVAL: Expect a bounty of good food, drink and and fun for all the family in the atmospheric setting of Forty Hall Farm. Join them for inspiring talks, masterclasses and cooking demonstrations plus fun food craft and cooking activities for kids. Forty Hall Estate (Enfield), £5/£2, just turn up, 27-28 August

IT'S CLOBBERING TIME: Spend the early hours of Sunday at Waxy's to see the live showdown of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight with an all-day breakfast (served from 3am) included in the ticket. Waxy O'Connor's (Soho), £15, book ahead, 1am-10am

MERMAID YOGA: Calling all mermaids and lost boys, it's yoga with a twist with Breath Body Mind on the rooftop focusing on animal and superhero poses. Glitter face paint provided, of course. Bring your own mat and your mermaid glittery outfits. Queen of Hoxton (Shoreditch), £10/£12, book ahead, 11am-noon

WANDER-FUL: If you're planning to eat your way through Bank Holiday Monday then this secret Wandle wandering should help burn those calories ahead of time as you explore the magical hidden gems that lie on the banks of the river Wandle. Meet at Colliers Wood Station, £4, book ahead, 11am- 2pm

LET'S BRUNCH: Have brunch with Club D&D on a rooftop terrace to make the most of the bank holiday weekend. Brunch bites, cocktails and a stellar line up of entertainment and live music from celebrity DJ Vogue Williams against the backdrop of St Paul's. What's not to love? Madison London (One New Change), £35, book ahead, noon-5pm

ART EXHIBIT: It's you last chance to catch the Republic Gallery's Structures of Being, an exhibition by Marie-Louise Jones composed of sculpture, film and prints of transient sculptural installations. Republic Gallery, free, just turn up, noon-6pm

PARTY FEVER: Dinerama plays host to a big bank holiday bash from noon till night, filling your eardrums with the beats from a huge line-up of DJ and filling your bellies with all the food and booze you could ask for. Good job you'll have Monday to recover. Dinerama (Shoreditch), £11, book ahead, noon-midnight

CUBAN CARNIVAL: A killer brunch, tasty mojitos and dropped beats await at Barrio Brixton where carnival comes to life for what they claim is the Cuban party this side of Havana. Barrio Brixton, free/£5, book ahead, noon-3am

OH INDY: Try this real-world museum puzzle adventure on for size and become the Indiana Jones you always wanted to be Raiders of the Lost Archive. Solve cryptic clues relating to exhibits at the V&A in order to find a mysterious lost treasure. The Hoop and Toy (Kensington), £20, book ahead, 2pm-4.15pm

AFROBEAT: Chilean afrobeat orchestra Newen Afrobeat and London Afrobeat Collective are coming together for an evening of live global afrobeat, heavy brass, hypnotic chant and infectious dance in Shoreditch. Kamio at Red Gallery (Shoreditch), £15, book ahead, 7pm-12am

Monday 28 August

Last of the deck chair screenings with Roundhouse

LONDON TRENDING: Guildhall Art Gallery’s exhibition #LondonTrending showcases the collaborations between groups of artists from the mid-20th century through to the early '00s that made London the heart of a cultural explosion. Today's your last chance to see it. Guildhall Art Gallery, free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

PURE ARTISTRY: It's your last opportunity to catch the best of the world's illustrations for 2017 at Somerset House, showcasing 50 shortlisted projects from advertising and design to books and editorial. Somerset House, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm

ENVIRONMENTAL FAIR: Down at the outer reaches of south London, is a family-friendly environmental fair. Along with the usual music, food, face-painting and usual festival malarky, there's some responsible saving the planet stuff too. Everybody wins. Carshalton Park (Sutton), £5, just turn up, 10.30am-8pm

PUMPING STATION: Witness a restored piece of Victorian engineering in action, at this open day for an 1886 sewage pump. Markfield Beam Engine and Museum (South Tottenham), free, just turn up, 12.30pm-4.15pm

CITY SCULPTURE: The modern City of London is not just about business. It's also home to an urban sculpture park with works by world class artists. Visit each of the 18 works, by 16 different artists, that have been selected for Sculpture in the City 2017. Meet at Liverpool Street station, £8/£10, book head, 2.30pm

SUMMER SCREENING: London's season of deck chair films is almost over, but summer's not quite done yet. Get some sand between your toes and catch the last of Roundhouse's outdoor summer screenings set on the urban beach in the heart of Camden. Roundhouse, £14, book ahead, 2.30pm/7.30pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





Join Jennifer to explore one of Forensic Psychology’s most troubling topics. Get tickets





From robot surgeons and digital doctors to curing cancer and ending aging, the future of health has never looked brighter. Companies large and small, along with governments and universities, are creating unbelievable solutions to some of the most pressing needs in human health, meaning we can look forward to a world in which both mental and physical health is better than ever before. But with technological innovation comes questions of ethics, privacy, and what it means to be human - questions which we as a society haven't quite come to an agreement on yet. So let's dive into the world of the Future of Health - taking a look at what technology and science are bringing us, both the 'incredible' and the 'to be decided'... Get tickets





Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets