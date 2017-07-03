Things To Do This Weekend In London: 2-3 September 2017

All weekend

See Bond's car at the London Film Museum.

SAMPLE AUTUMN: Get your hands on something truly original; emerging fashion, beauty, art, lifestyle and homeware designers are showcasing their new work — including some special one-off pieces as well as high end labels such as Chloe and Celine from the One and Only Designer Sale — all curated by Hemingway Design. The seasonal food market will provide a real taste of autumn, and there will be live music from Giles Peterson's label Brownswood Recordings. Greenwich Peninsula, free entry, just turn up, 2-3 September

EXTRA ORDINARY OBJECTS: At Somerset House there are extra ordinary objects on show this weekend. They're definitely extra ordinary because The Learned Society of Extra Ordinary Objects is presenting them and they should know, right? Somerset House, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm, until 3 September

ANARCHY SCHOOL: If you're one of those parents who is a glutton for punishment then by all means accompany your kids to this exhibit, where they can learn to cause even more trouble on an epic scale. Sutton House, £6, 12pm-4.30pm, until 3 September

TOAD HALL BANQUET: Sink your teeth into this Wind in the Willows themed literary banquet, inspired by Mole, Ratty and Toad. Will it be Ratty's riverbank picnic, or a banquet at Toad Hall? The Greenhouse, £53, 7pm-11pm, until 3 September

Saturday 2 September

WILDLIFE WEEKEND: Grab your wellies, fishing nets, your kids and have some fun pond dipping and bug hunting. As well as discovering London's micro beasts you can also take part in games, stories and sing-songs to keep you and the family entertained. Camley Street Natural Park, free, just turn up, 10.30am-1pm

BOND IN MOTION: This Saturday is your last chance to fully immerse yourself in the world of 007 at the London Film Museum. See Bond's Austin in all its glory, along with over 100 other items from one of the world's longest running film series. Covent Garden, £12, 11am-5pm

GARDEN SHOW:Let the countryside come to you at the Phoenix Garden Agricultural Show. Watch the Morris men strut their stuff, and check out some rare breed farm animals before you take in a traditional Punch and Judy show. St. Giles in the Fields Churchyard, free, just turn up, 12pm-6pm

GAMEPAD: Life isn't all fun and games —that's why you should play as many as you can when you have the chance. Mayamada GamePad is offering a day of video, card, and board games. Maker Wharf, £10, book ahead, 12pm-7pm

GHOSTSIGNS: Join this fascinating trip through Stoke Newington and learn about some of London's best ghostsigns. Learn something about local craft and advertising history, and become a ghostsign spotter. Stoke Newington station, £15, book ahead 10.50am-1.30pm

FAMILY FILM FEST: Take the family along to Bromley for a fun day of cinema, including balloon modelling, animation workshops, arts and crafts, and other film-based events. Beckenham Place Park Mansion, free, just turn up,11am-6.30pm

SHORT FILM FEST: Hear the sounds from space as film makers from across the globe have created a wide array of films exploring the strange sounds from the cosmos. Drinks reception and audience Q&A to follow. Rich Mix, £5, book ahead, 1.30pm-3.30pm

RANSACK NEW CROSS: Aussie rockers Mis-Made have hit the capital for the finale of their European tour, supported by IDestroy, Healthy Junkies, Twisted Dolls, and Yur Mum. New Cross Inn, £8, just turn up, 4pm-11.45pm

LOBSTER DATING: If you're not too nervous on a date and more than comfortable with stuffing your face, then "eat, meet and mingle" with the Lobster Supper Club. London Cooking Project, £35, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

DIEMONDS: These Canadian headbangers will be at the Underworld for the London stop on the European leg of their Make America Headbang Again tour. There's no dress code, but black jeans and black shirts with satanic pictures on them are a wise bet. The Underworld (Camden), £12, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

MURDER ON THE TERRACE: Enjoy an evening of interactive theatre and attempt to solve a murder mystery. The play is Downton meets Agatha Christie so expect lords of the manor, pomp and perfect elocution. Forty Hall Estate, £7, book ahead 7pm-9.30pm

Sunday 3 September

Get the party started at Afrobeach

GEOMETRIC PLAYGROUND: This is one art installation that actively encourages touching, prodding, turning, pulling and swinging, and today's your last chance to see it. This might be one of the only carefree trips to a museum that you'll have with your kids so take advantage of it. Discovery Children's Story Centre, £7, just turn up, 10am-5pm

PHOTO EXPO: This exhibition features the best snaps from the international Travel Photographer of the Year awards. Have a look at these award winning images from around the world — today's your last chance to catch the exhibition. University of Greenwich, free, just turn up, 11am- 7.30pm

REJUVENATED JUNK: Watch as the disposed and discarded gain a new lease of life. Everything in this exhibition used to be something else. The hats used to be tin cans, and the bags were ring pulls. Heath Robinson Museum, £6, book ahead, 11am-4pm

POPLAR PARTY:Head to Cotall Street and discover Poplar's past, present and future. Or just turn up for some soap making, biscuit decorating, and MOO Canoe tasting. There's plenty of music, poetry and food too. Poplar Union, free, just turn up, 12pm-5pm

WARHOLIAN HACKNEY: An evening of music, dance, films and colouring in inspired by Andy Warhol. The best, or rather, the most eclectically-dressed will also receive 15 minutes of fame. Farr's School of Dancing, £5, just turn up, 5.30pm-11pm

AFRO BEACH: Grab your string vest, put on your best skanking shoes and finish the summer at this beach party celebrating Caribbean culture and music. BeachEast Amusement Park, from £10, book ahead, 12pm-11pm

DOG SHOW: If you're crazy about canines then you'd be barking mad not to visit the Annual Fun Dog Show, which has a full day of dog inspired competitions including "wiggliest tail" and "best trick". Mudchute Park and Farm, free, book ahead, 1pm-4pm

A VERY SECRET WAR: Learn about one of the greatest deceptions of the second world war, which involved British Intelligence bugging the conversations of over 10,000 German prisoners-of-war. Forty Hall Estate, £5, 3pm-4pm

LENS ON SYRIA: This intimate exploration into the Syrian conflict, curated by Queen Mary University, addresses the consequences of the war in Syria through a collection of photographs by award-winning Russian documentary photographer Sergey Ponomarev. Today's your last chance to see it. Imperial War Museum, free, 10am-6pm

DRAYTON TRENCH: Head to the Museum of Comedy for an acclaimed live recording of this detective caper involving a kidnapped archeologist, the lost tomb of Cesar, a sadistic assassin, and a Transylvanian Countess. Museum of Comedy, £10, book ahead, 7pm

GUITAR FEST: The Ealing Guitar Society presents an evening with Valerie Hartzell. Hartzell is an American guitarist who has performed on BBC Radio 3, In Tune. St Matthew's Church Hall, £13, book ahead, 7.30pm-9pm

SHARP TEETH: Absorb an eclectic evening of alternative poetry, short stories, and rap. Previous evenings have included varied stories and raps on things like stolen bikes and Lance Armstrong getting lost in an bathtub of meat, so who knows what you'll be in store for this evening. Theatre 503, £12, book ahead, 7.45pm

Have you heard of Bitcoin and Ethereum? Perhaps because it's been in the news a lot recently due to spectacular price rises. But what exactly is Bitcoin? How is Ethereum different? Is it too late to get involved, or is this just the beginning? In this talk, Owen Barnes will cover the essentials of cryptocurrencies, assuming you have no prior technical knowledge. By the end you should have the tools and confidence you need to participate in the biggest technological shift since the creation of the Internet. Get tickets





Since the election of Donald Trump, claims of Russian hacking have become widespread. The evidence for them isn't concrete, so why and how are these allegations being made? LDN Talks @ Night present MI5 whistleblower Annie Machon, attempting to untangle the truth from the lies. Get tickets