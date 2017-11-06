Sponsor

Buzzing New Pop-Up Food Market Comes To London's Embassy Gardens In Time For Christmas

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Embassy Gardens.

There's nothing like a good market to get you in the mood for the festive season, and the latest addition to London's bustling market scene doesn't disappoint. Embassy Gardens Market, launching at Nine Elms's New Union Square on 18 November, is the place to pick up the freshest produce and sample handmade treats from talented artisans — all with a mulled wine in hand, of course.

The opening is a collaboration between property developer EcoWorld Ballymore and London's market masterminds Shepherds Markets, who champion small producers, start-ups and farmers. With an ever-increasing number of markets in operation across the capital, they know a thing or two about what makes a marvellous market experience.

So what's on offer? As well as perusing some of London's finest vendors, you can browse craft stalls while listening to live music from Steelstrum, a duo adding carnival vibes to chart classics using a steel pan, acoustic guitar, and percussion. Joining Steel Strum is blues and country singer Harry Pane, Beatboxer Beatfox and country and folk singer Alice Auer.

And it wouldn't be (nearly) Christmas without Christmas lights. Make sure you gather around the Christmas tree for an intimate light switch on at 4pm, without the Oxford Street-style crowds. With Thanksgiving around the corner and the new US Embassy next door, the market will also pay homage to America.

We all wish we had a Borough-style market on our doorstep to pick up groceries, cookery tips and sample delights from top-notch chefs. The Embassy Gardens Market could be your local foodie destination if you like the sound of riverside living, landscaped communal gardens, your own pretty ravine and perhaps the biggest attraction: a Sky Pool to soak up the London skyline. The Embassy Gardens development comes with all this and more.

Its 2,000 homes are just a short stroll from Vauxhall station and the beautiful Battersea Park. Alongside the market, your food and drink options are plentiful, with swanky new bars and restaurants opening in the area, plus 130,000 ft² of shopping space (so you'll never be late with your Christmas shopping again).

The Embassy Gardens Market takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 18 November. To find out more about the Embassy Gardens development, visit www.embassygardens.com or contact sales@embassygardens.com.