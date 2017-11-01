Sponsor

Has The Future Of Buying Diamonds Arrived In Mayfair?

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Vashi.

We've all been there: trawling London's plethora of shopping streets for that perfect gift. But if your search for a bespoke piece of jewellery left you crying out for something more personal, this new concept store is one for you.

Vashi, who have a wealth of experience as an online jeweller, have just opened their first physical store in London's Piccadilly, and it's an absolute stunner — never mind the treasures displayed inside. Set across 1500 square feet and two floors, it's startlingly modern, setting itself apart from its neighbouring, and more traditional, counterparts. Don't walk in here expecting dusty cabinet tops and diamonds behind glass...

Put simply, this one's is all about you. The theatrical new store is the perfect place to create your own bespoke piece of jewellery, and the experience begins with creating a digital mood-board. Afterwards, an Alchemist — your very own personal assistant, there to provide a touch of magic — will help you get hands-on with some of the three billion year old diamonds on offer. Each has been hand selected for its brilliance, and unlike traditional jewellers, you're free to play around with them while you make your choice.

Next stop is the theatrical underworld of the Vashi Diamond Lab, where state-of-the-art lasers, chemicals and flames, transform the precious metal that will set your diamond. You are invited to get involved in the process too, by putting the finishing touches on your personal gift and setting the diamond yourself.

It's a truly unforgettable experience, and the whole process is captured both on film and as an impressive coffee table book to share with your loved ones. And you needn't pay more for Vashi's personal touch, either — you'd be hard-pressed to find quality this affordable anywhere else in London, yet alone down neighbouring Bond Street.

After all, as the group's founder, Vashi Dominguez, makes clear: 'I love you, I made this for you' will always win over 'I love you, I bought this for you'.

Vashi's new concept store is located at 46 Piccadilly, and is open seven days a week.