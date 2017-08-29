Will Noble

Duck Tours Are Closing Down

Always been meaning to jump on one of those bright yellow amphibious vehicles, but never got round to it? You've not got long left.

London Duck Tours will cease operating on 18 September, reports London SE1, after losing access to Lacks Dock slipway on the Albert Embankment.

The site adjacent to Vauxhall's MI6 Building has been compulsorily leased by Thames Water and Thames Tideway, who will use it as a key work site for the 'super sewer'.

The slipway is where Duck Tours plunges into the Thames before heading towards the Houses of Parliament — essentially the money shot of the tour.

Said London Duck Tours managing director John Bigos, "18 September will be a very sad day for the company, which was going from strength to strength, but it was vital not to delay construction of this much needed infrastructure project."

It is unclear whether London Duck Tours will look for a new slipway in the future.

Since opening in 2002, London Duck Tours has served about 1.8 million passengers.