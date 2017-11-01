Laura Reynolds

London's Most Decadent Hot Chocolates

Hot chocolate is all well and good, but sometimes a cup of steaming chocolate milk just won't cut it. That's when you call in the big guns - cream, marshmallows, Flake, the works. For the sake of your arteries, we suggest reserving these luxury hot chocolates for really special occasions, or really cold weather.

Cereal Killer Cafe's Stacked Hot Chocolate

A quick glance at the Cereal Killer Cafe's photos confirms that the duo behind it don't do things by halves, a philosophy which definitely extends to their Stacked Hot Chocolate. You'll have to believe us when we tell you there's a glass under there somewhere - oodles of cream comes as standard and you'll be a long way through the topping of your choice (banoffee/Nutella/peanut butter/salted caramel/strawberry and white chocolate) before it reveals itself. Ours is a Nutella, if you're offering.

Deliveroo now from Brick Lane | Deliveroo now from Camden

139 Brick Lane, E1 | Mezz 2 Stables Market, NW1

The Parlour at Fortnum & Mason

The Parlour doesn't just have a a hot chocolate menu. Oh no. What it has is a 'Hot Chocolate Bar', which walks you through compiling your drink step by step. Start with a milk, white or dark base, and whipped cream and chocolate shavings, then add your own combination of biscuit, sweet and sauce toppings. Shortbread and raspberry? Sure. Vanilla and walnut? Why not. Grown-ups can even 'make it merry' with the warming addition of Thunder Toffee Vodka, Butterscotch Schapps or Grand Marnier.

181 Piccadilly, W1A

Choccywoccydoodah's Decadent Drinking Chocolate

The whole range of drinking chocolates at this eccentric cafe are made with pure molten chocolate, but top dog is the aptly named Most Decadent Drinking Chocolate. Caramel waffles, whipped cream, ice cream, marshmallows, drizzled chocolate, chocolate buttons and two chocolate straws finish it off. It'll set you back £9.99, but you're practically getting a full (if sugar-heavy) meal in a mug for that.

30 Foubert's Place, W1F

Dark Sugars Hot Chocolate

You'd be forgiven for not recognising this one as a hot chocolate at all; it is a haystack? A piece of abstract art? What it is is a deliciously rich hot chocolate topped off with chocolate shavings, which look dangerous but actually slide down wonderfully. Don't hang around for too long though, lest your shavings melt into the drink (unless that's the effect you're going for). Chocolate stacked on chocolate; what's not to like?

141 Brick Lane, E1

Flotsam And Jetsam's White Unicorn Hot Chocolate

Ignoring the fact that this hot chocolate has jumped all over the unicorn food bandwagon, it's a pretty Instagrammable offering; a white Belgian hot chocolate drink, mini marshmallows and that all important twisted 'unicorn horn' marshmallow, topped off with pink raspberry powder. Makes your teeth rot just thinking about it.

We suspect this one was designed for F&J's younger visitors but we're assured that it's "popular with adults and kids alike". Well, it's more exciting than a mocha isn't it?

4 Bellevue Parade, SW17

Hotel Chocolat Cafe's Classic Hot Chocolate

It sounds basic, and it is compared to some of the offerings on this list - there aren't even any marshmallows. But the drink itself is made with shaved chocolate, and it's topped off with chocolate whipped cream (which makes a change from the usual white cream mountains) and sprinkled with chocolate flakes. Basically, it's all about the chocolate.

46 Euston Railway Station, NW1

Chin Chin Lab's Killer Hot Chocolate

Chin Chin Labs may be better known for its high-tech nitro ice-cream, but the Killer Hot Chocolates are an indulgence in themselves. Think piles of gooey marshmallow, and frothy cream on top of steaming hot chocolate. Trust us - things could get sticky.

54 Greek Street, W1D

Fattie's Bakery's Caramel Hot Chocolate

It's hot chocolate, but not as you know it. The liquid itself is a delicious, silky, salted caramel flavour. But before you even get to that, you'll have to fight your way through that marshmallow rim, consisting of molten marshmallow piped freshly onto the cup. You're welcome.

Fattie's Bakery, 21 Club Row, E2 7ED

Where have we missed? Let us know in the comments.