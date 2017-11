Laura Reynolds

Have You Seen What's Popped Up On This Rooftop?

Winter is coming, and with it, an avalanche of winter rooftop bars is opening across the city. Queen of Hoxton's terrace has taken on a Moroccan theme, with gorgeous lanterns and twinkly fair lights. Themed food includes halloumi fries and falafel wraps, which you can wash down with warming winter cocktails.

Moroccan Medina at Queen of Hoxton, 1 Curtain Road, EC2A 3JX. Entry to the rooftop is free. It occasionally closes for special events so check before you go.