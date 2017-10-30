Will Noble

BrewDog Is Launching A Brew Pub In London

One of the biggest names in the UK craft beer scene, BrewDog, has announced it is launching its first UK brew pub, in London.

Due to open in 2018, the brew pub will be located in the neo-Gothic Minster Building on the corner of Great Tower Street and Mark Lane in the City of London.

The space will cover a huge 8,500 sq ft — making it the second biggest Brewdog bar in the world, pipped only by the BrewDog taproom in Columbus, USA.

Designs are still being honed, but are expected to include an integrated BottleDog shop and a games arcade.

While BrewDog already has six sites dotted over London, none of them currently brew their own beer. This one, BrewDog has said, will produce small-batch exclusives (presumably alongside more mainstream craft beers).

BrewDog, which hails from Aberdeen, first appeared in London in 2011, when a branch opened in Camden Town.