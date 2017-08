Londonist

Before Heading To Notting Hill, Listen To This Podcast

Did you know the pre-curser to the Notting Hill Carnival took place indoors and was filmed live for the BBC?

Did you know that the first procession, held in 1967, was led by a goat?

If you're on your way to Carnival — or want to be but can't make it — check out this podcast from Fierce City — as they delve into the beginning of this world famous celebration. There's calypso music along the way, too.

Check out the Fierce City website, and follow them on Twitter.