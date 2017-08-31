Can You Figure Out How To Sit On These Benches?

Have you checked out these bright orange benches on the South Bank? Created by Danish artist Jeppe Hein, the oddly-shaped seats originally popped up in Brooklyn Park, New York.
Warning: some might prove quite difficult to park yourself on...
Have you checked out these bright orange benches on the South Bank? Created by Danish artist Jeppe Hein, the oddly-shaped seats originally popped up in Brooklyn Park, New York.
Warning: some might prove quite difficult to park yourself on...
Last Updated 31 August 2017
Plan your day ahead or read the day's London headlines with our daily emails.
Something wrong with this article? Let us know here.