Can You Figure Out How To Sit On These Benches?

Have you checked out these bright orange benches on the South Bank? Created by Danish artist Jeppe Hein, the oddly-shaped seats originally popped up in Brooklyn Park, New York.

Warning: some might prove quite difficult to park yourself on...

Last Updated 31 August 2017

