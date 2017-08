Will Noble

Woah! Check Out These Stunning Shots Of London From Above

This article comes with a warning for those who don't like heights.

These stunning images of London from above are courtesy of The London Helicopter. Their lucky pilots get to see views like this every day.

We haven't given them captions, because to be honest, they don't need them. So just sit back and enjoy the flight.

For more images like this, check out The London Helicopter's Instagram.