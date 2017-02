Harry Rosehill

Where To Celebrate Pancake Day In London

We've rounded up the best spots in London to celebrate Pancake Day. Options range from gourmet sophistication at Mamie's in Covent Garden, to sugary masterpiece creations at Where The Pancakes Are in London Bridge. If you want to make a real event of it, head to the annual pancake race in Greenwich. Check out all the options in the video above.