Video: What's It Like Driving A Black Cab?

Geoff and Daniela take you for a behind the scenes look at London's iconic black cabs. They meet the people who sell, maintain and drive them.

Geoff even gets a chance to to drive a cab (and in a bus lane, too!). Just look at how excited he is.

