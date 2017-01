Geoff Marshall

Video: London's Secret Deep Level Shelters

Geoff takes us on a surface tour to show where you can see the entrance to deep level shelters built during the second world war.

Ten were planned in total, but only eight were ever finished (the ones at Oval and St Paul's were never completed). Those on the Northern line could have been linked up after the war to form an 'express' tube service... but there wasn't enough money to do so.