Will Noble

These Tube Trains Are About To Disappear Forever

D Stock trains, the bell tolls for thee.

This Friday — 21 April — the remaining boxy vehicles will clatter their way along the District line for the final time, before screeching to an everlasting halt.*

The trains were brought into service on 21 January 1980, and have gradually been replaced since 2015, with the air conditioned, walk-through S Stock trains we've become familiar with over the last few years.

New stock (left) faces off with old. Photo: LFaurePhotos

Like the older Bakerloo line trains, D Stock has its retro charm; we adore the audacious squareness of the thing — its cab windows are like a pair of Elton John's specs — and don't get us started on the double pair of transverse seats in the centre of each car.

*There is one final, final chance to board a D Stock train, on 7 May — but it'll cost you. For the price of £50 (£25 for kids), you can ride a special six-car D Stock 755 train along most of the District line, and to Northfields on the Piccadilly line.

Yup, that's a lot of money, which is why you might prefer to flex the old Oyster card before the weekend.

What are you memories of riding on D Stock trains? Will you miss them, or is it high time they were replaced?