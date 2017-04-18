These Tube Trains Are About To Disappear Forever

D Stock trains, the bell tolls for thee.
This Friday — 21 April — the remaining boxy vehicles will clatter their way along the District line for the final time, before screeching to an everlasting halt.*
The trains were brought into service on 21 January 1980, and have gradually been replaced since 2015, with the air conditioned, walk-through S Stock trains we've become familiar with over the last few years.
Like the older Bakerloo line trains, D Stock has its retro charm; we adore the audacious squareness of the thing — its cab windows are like a pair of Elton John's specs — and don't get us started on the double pair of transverse seats in the centre of each car.
*There is one final, final chance to board a D Stock train, on 7 May — but it'll cost you. For the price of £50 (£25 for kids), you can ride a special six-car D Stock 755 train along most of the District line, and to Northfields on the Piccadilly line.
Yup, that's a lot of money, which is why you might prefer to flex the old Oyster card before the weekend.
What are you memories of riding on D Stock trains? Will you miss them, or is it high time they were replaced?
Im just waiting for these to be added to a train simulator game.
Used to ride the District Line in the 80's all the time, from Earls Court to Putney Bridge or East Putney... Even got to ride the older red trains... Nostalgia!
I knew it wouldn't be long before some idiotic journalist called them "Tube" trains. They're not; they're"sub-surface" trains. Tube trains are the smaller, round ones that run in the tube tunnels of lines like the Bakerloo and Piccadilly. District (and Metropolitan, Circle, and Hammersmith & City) are far too big to fit in tube tunnels. Why can't journalists EVER get anything right?
I started visiting London in 1992, when I was ten, and remember these trains well. Coming from small town America, the Tube was a revelation to me as a kid. I loved it. I still do, though it has grown so big that I don't have the navigation skills that once did. We rode one or two D-stocks during our last visit in 2015. RIP D-stocks.
Want to try and #CatchTheD one final time? Everything you need to know - including daily allocations, timetables and the all important last train - is on my website: http://moretojack.com/your-...
Managed to get tickets for the farewell tour! (And I still get the child price ;-)
I'm so happy right now. These things were hot, steamy crap. Good riddance!
I'm an American who used to live in London and to be honest I sorta liked the D-Stock and I sorta didn't. One thing I didn't like about them was the fact that they had those singe-unit doors and not double like everything else. But one thing I did like about them was the ding-dong sound they made when opening, that was lovely to hear.
I remember when they entered service replacing the old trains which had been going since the 30s and 40s , quite different to what we had seen before, they accelerated much quicker than the old stock but the old stock did have character. Plans to re-use the old D stock units on mainline rail were going well until they had a fire on the test train, so the future for them now is uncertain.
Growing up as a young railway enthusiast in Wimbledon in the early 1980s I remember when the D stock was brand new on the District Line, replacing the old flared-bottomed trains of red CO/CP stock and the silver R stock which dated from the late 1930s and early 1950s. I loved the interior of the D stock as it was and I still do now - and whenever I travelled on a D stock train I always travelled on the seats facing the direction of travel. One thing I loved about the D stock in the 1980s was those push buttons to open the passenger doors - you waited for the red light to come on and pressed the square button. Easy! As for the modern S stock, they might get me from A to B quickly but in truth they have all the charm of a doctor's waiting room. RIP D stock and thanks for the special memories for a proud District Line boy such as me. :-)
Their first day in service was the 28 January 1980 - not the 21st
but then the media must always get something wrong when it comes to transport - they should have asked me first
There is a move to re-engineer the D78s for use in other parts of the country. https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...
I loved these District Line trains, I will miss them a lot! But I've barely seen them in almost a year! :'(