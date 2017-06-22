Laura Reynolds

Thermal Images Show Just How Hot The Tube Got Yesterday

If you thought the tube was hot in yesterday's heatwave, here are the photos to prove it. They're thermal images of the tube, taken on 21 June, the hottest day day of the year so far.

The images were taken on a Cat S60 smartphone and show a train pulling into Bank station, where the temperature reached 36.5ºc on the tracks.

If you thought that was hot, it reached 42.3ºc inside the tube carriage — which won't come as any sort of a surprise to you if, like us, you were on the Central line between 5 and 6pm on the hottest day of the year.

Unfortunately, there aren't any thermal images on a regular, non-heatwave day to compare them to, but rest assured that while you were sweltering in a tin can 20m below ground, pretty pictures were being created.