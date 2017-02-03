City AM

All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Tube Strike

***UPDATE: This tube strike has been suspended.***

It's true: there's going to be another tube strike — well two actually — as more than 3,000 members of the RMT union plan to walk out over ticket office closures and job cuts.

And it's kicking off on Sunday, unless last-ditch talks are resolved.

Here's what you need to know so far...

When will the strike take place? The first kicks off from 6pm Sunday 5 February until 09.59am on Monday 6 February. Then there's another from 10am on Tuesday 7 February until 00.59 on Wednesday 8 February. Which lines and stations will it affect? Brace yourselves, it's looking like all of them. Remember January's massive shutdown of the majority of Zone 1 stations? Yeah, a repeat of that. Most will be shut or close at short notice for safety reasons. So if you're coming in from King's Cross, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge, there won't be an interchange. Here's a map of the areas affected. Coloured lines are likely to run at times, the greyed out are unlikely to open at all. Click for larger version. Will anything run?

Here's what Transport for London is expecting at the moment: (Source: TfL) What will the bus, road etc. situation be like?