See Inside Crossrail Stations, Two Years Before They Open

Crossrail trains aren't due to start running on the Elizabeth line until the end of 2018, but we already know what the stations will look like. Images of work in progress (and completed) have been released.
Several of the 10 new stations within London are already having their interiors fitted.
Some of the equipment is also ready to go.
Three quarters of the track in the tunnels has already been laid.
Bird's-eye views of some of the stations have also been released, showing their stage of completion in January 2017. The new Tottenham Court Road ticket hall, beneath Centre Point, will provide access to the Central, Northern and Elizabeth lines:
The diamond design of the Farringdon western ticket hall roof pays tribute to the nearby jewellery district of Hatton Garden...
... while the eastern ticket hall provides an interchange with Barbican tube station:
Bond Street station will provide an interchange with the Central and Jubilee lines:
Canary Wharf's Crossrail Place shopping centre opened in 2015. Construction of the station, nearly 30 metres below the surface of the dock water, is now complete:
Old Oak Common will be the main depot for the Elizabeth line, home to 66 new 200 metre long trains, each able to carry 1,500 people.
Paddington Crossrail station runs along the full length of the existing Paddington railway station: