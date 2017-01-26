Laura Reynolds

See Inside Crossrail Stations, Two Years Before They Open

Aerial view of Woolwich station, January 2017.

Crossrail trains aren't due to start running on the Elizabeth line until the end of 2018, but we already know what the stations will look like. Images of work in progress (and completed) have been released.

Canary Wharf Crossrail station ticket hall.

Several of the 10 new stations within London are already having their interiors fitted.

Escalator being installed at Paddington station.

Some of the equipment is also ready to go.

Inside the plant room at Mile End shaft.

Three quarters of the track in the tunnels has already been laid.

Tunnels with completed tracks, and racks to carry cabling.

Ticket hall roof being installed at Liverpool Street.

Bird's-eye views of some of the stations have also been released, showing their stage of completion in January 2017. The new Tottenham Court Road ticket hall, beneath Centre Point, will provide access to the Central, Northern and Elizabeth lines:

Aerial view of Tottenham Court Road, January 2017

The diamond design of the Farringdon western ticket hall roof pays tribute to the nearby jewellery district of Hatton Garden...

Aerial view of Farringdon western ticket hall, January 2017

... while the eastern ticket hall provides an interchange with Barbican tube station:

Farringdon eastern ticket hall, January 2017.

Bond Street station will provide an interchange with the Central and Jubilee lines:

Bond Street station, January 2017

Canary Wharf's Crossrail Place shopping centre opened in 2015. Construction of the station, nearly 30 metres below the surface of the dock water, is now complete:

Canary Wharf station, January 2017.

Old Oak Common will be the main depot for the Elizabeth line, home to 66 new 200 metre long trains, each able to carry 1,500 people.

Old Oak Common depot, January 2017.

Paddington Crossrail station runs along the full length of the existing Paddington railway station: