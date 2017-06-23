Laura Reynolds

London's Transport Gets A Rainbow Makeover For Pride

Things are getting colourful at tube stations and cycle hire stations in central London, thanks to a makeover for Pride festival.

The regular roundels on platforms at Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus have been replaced with psychedelic counterparts, created especially to celebrate and show support for the LGBT+ community ahead of Pride in London.

The exterior of Tottenham Court Road has been wrapped with the Pride hashtag, #LoveIsLove. Elsewhere, 50 hire bikes now sport rainbow livery on their rear mudguards.

On the day of the Pride parade, bus stops in central London will be adorned with rainbow flags. Two bus stops in the Charing Cross area will remain permanently rainbowed.

In previous years, TfL has released rainbow-wrapped vehicles onto London's streets, including a bus, black taxi and DLR train, as well as installing the 'diversity traffic lights' around Trafalgar Square.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said:

Here in London, you’re free to love whoever you want to love and be whoever you want to be. That’s just one of the reasons why our city is seen as a beacon for the LGBT+ community and has such a vibrant, thriving scene – one that is bursting with colour, and contributes hugely to the life and soul of London.

Pride in London takes place 24 June-9 July 2017, with the Pride in London Parade on Saturday 8 July.