Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 4 January 2017

Prince Charles is screening Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, starring Amy Adams.

What we're reading

Things to do

JAPANESE WEAVING: Get creative (and cosy) for the winter months at The London Loom in Hackney. Learn Japanese freestyle weaving, and make scarfs or small garments. £60/£120, book ahead, from 10am (various time slots)

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye Museum with Teenage Bedrooms. Step inside the rooms of 26 London teenagers and discover why they can be "like a house inside of a house". Free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS: Thriller Nocturnal Animals tells the tale of an art gallery owner who receives a manuscript from her ex-husband. Starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. £8.50/£4.50 or £11.50/£9, book ahead, 1.15pm/3.30pm/6pm/8.55pm

BUILDING ST PAUL'S: Discover the secrets of Christopher Wren's great cathedral, and its journey to becoming the landmark it is today. At the Museum of London. Free, book ahead, from 3pm

Freestyle Japanese Weaving at The London Loom. Photo: The London Loom

OFFSHORE ISLANDS: Explore the dodgy world of Britain's offshore tax havens. Join Kleptoscope for Britain's Offshore Islands, as it unites journalists, campaigners and academics to discuss recent research into the UK's role in the world's kleptocracy. £12.50/£10, book ahead, from 7pm

BALLROOM GET DOWN: Get active at Southbank Centre — show off your best moves with dance marathon Ballroom Get Down. Free, book ahead, from 7pm

ROALD DAHL's BIRTHDAY: In honour of Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake has drawn special portraits of Dahl's most famous characters. Quentin Blake: The Roald Dahl Centenary Portraits is at the British Library. Free, just turn up, until 21 May

Good cause for the day

JANUDRY: Socialise sober this month and give the money you would usually spend on booze to St Clare Hospice — thanks to Janudry.

Review: mesmerising water drops

Courtesy: Rosenfeld Porcini Gallery

Sebastian Gordin has created abstract vitrines where water drips down to hypnotic effect. One display is obscured by frosted glass and others are less obscured but still designed for viewers to reach their own conclusions as to what’s happening in each scene. It's all surreal, but mesmerising. Sebastian Gordin: If animals didn’t exist at Rosenfeld Porcini, 37 Rathbone Street, W1T 1NZ. Until 11 February, free. ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

