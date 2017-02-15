Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 15 February 2017

Things to do today in London is sponsored by Lantern Ghost Tours.

Roisin and Chiara perform at Shambles Comedy Club.

WIGGLY WILD SHOW: The Wiggly Wild Show is coming to Chelsea today. Not into bugs? There’s also a family-friendly concert and a chance to meet a skeleton in today’s half term suggestions.

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy a day of activities with the family, with a theme of mystery and revelation. Create your own art, construct secret messages and more. Suitable for ages 6+. The Charterhouse, free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

LONDON STREETS: Find out how the regulation of street names and numbers was introduced to London — before which, postal deliverers had to rely on nothing but house names to find the right abode. Society of Genealogists, £8, book ahead, 2pm-3pm

NERD NITE: Nerds unite for an evening of talks covering politics and science. Find out how our brains learn, and learn about the science of hair, and the importance of voting systems. V&A Museum of Childhood, £7.50, book ahead, 6.30pm

FILM NIGHT: Watch Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated film Do The Right Thing, which tells the story of a day in the life of a street in Brooklyn. As the day heats up, tension rises, and a thoughtless violent encounter breaks the generational and racial accord. Stanley Halls, £8/£6, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

PERFORMANCE ART: Join artist Jamie Crewe for an evening of performance art. In Potash Lesson, Crewe will think about an old video from 2012, projected on screen, and how its new context has changed its weight and resonance. Gasworks, 155 Vauxhall Street, free, book ahead, 7pm

SAD DRAKE: Forget all about Valentines's Day with Champagne Papi-er Mache. Craft your very own 'Crying Drake', inspired by a cocktail or two. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, 7pm

SCIENCE TALK: Join Helen Czerski for a discussion on 'that weird thing called physics'. She will shed light on some of the most significant aspects of science and technology in our time. The Royal Institution, £14/£10, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

MUSIC NIGHT: Fancy a rare night of musical anarchy? Members of the Scratch Orchestra come together to help raise funds for Resonance FM. Cafe Oto, £15, book ahead, 7.30pm

COMEDY: Shambles Comedy Club brings together a variety of comedians showcasing their work in progress, including Harry Deansway, and Roisin and Chiara. Aces and Eights, £8, book ahead, 7.30pm

MY BLOODY VALENTINE: Forget all about Valentine's Day with PopHorror's anti V-Day celebration, My Bloodied Valentine, with live performances, horror clip mash ups and sinister twists on classic love songs. Royal Vauxhall Tavern, £6, book ahead, 8pm-midnight

Guided walk review: Travel through the thin veil of London

In the London of folk-horror pioneer Arthur Machen, sinister ancient horrors – troglodyte races and malevolent fauns – lurk just beneath the surface; all that’s required to see them is to ‘lift the veil’ and step into this magical world. On this fantastical dusk walk around Holborn and Bloomsbury, Rich Cochrane and Robert Kingham seamlessly entwine centuries of history, myth, philosophy and literature to weave a wholly engrossing journey (with a couple of pub stops) that will completely change how you see the city.

Walk lasts approximately 2.5 hours with a 30-minute pub stop en route. Tickets £17.50, £12.50 concessions. Dates available from February-April. ★★★★★ James Drury

Art review: A plasticine kiss

Rodin’s sculpture The Kiss has been recreated by Urs Fischer in plasticine — and you can tear it down and re-build it however you wish. So far it’s a mix of puerile representations of genitalia and some rather inventive artistic creations. A perfect anti-Valentine's exhibition. Urs Fischer: The Kiss at Sadie Coles, 1 Davies Street, W1K 3DB. Until 11 March, free. ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

Good cause of the day

QUIZ NIGHT: Help raise money for the Women's Trust with their Fabulous Fundraising Pub Quiz. Grab your friends, show off your knowledge, have fun and give to a good cause. Green Man, £22, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm, 23 February

