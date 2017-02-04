Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 1 February 2017

Watch Bridget Jones's Baby with Stanley's Film Club. Photo: Universal Pictures

SEEDS AND SENSORS: Join the creators of the Connected Seeds Library at the launch of this exhibition about seeds. A day of food, film and workshops gives you a chance to network with experienced and novice growers, and learn about community growing seed spaces and more. Rich Mix, free, book in advance, 10am-6.30pm (until 12 February)

GREAT FIRE: Curator Hazel Forsyth speaks on the greater impact of the Great Fire of London with Citizen victims: household stuff and stock-in-trade. Museum of London, free, book ahead, from 3pm

DEATH AWARENESS: Join embalmer and funeral director Anne Gare as she addresses that age-old taboo — death. Gare discusses and answers questions on death and mortuary science. Old King's Head, free, just turn up, from 6pm

BRIDGET JONES: Laugh yourself silly as Bridget Jones navigates through life as a single woman, this time with a baby on the way in Bridget Jones's Baby. Before the screening, have a giggle with stand-up comedy from Jenny Lockyer in the bar. Stanley Halls, £8/£6, book ahead, from 7pm

RICH TEA AND FAMOUS: In honour of the late, great George Michael, decorate a Rich Tea biscuit with his face. Wake up your friends before you go-go, as places will fill fast. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Have a giggle with Stuart Goldsmith this Wednesday night

GHOST HUNTING: Discover the strange life of one of the 20th century's pioneering physicists, Oliver Lodge. Spirits in the Ether: Oliver Lodge and the Physics of the Spirit World explores Lodge's commitment to spiritualism and his scientific hunt of the spirit world. The Royal Institution, £14/£10/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

LAUGH TRAIN: Hop on the Laugh Train this Wednesday and giggle the night away with Stuart Goldsmith, Fin Taylor and MC Robyn Perkins. The Four Thieves, £7, book ahead, from 8.15pm

TIM BURTON: Enjoy an evening of improvised, Tim Burton-inspired theatre. Happily Never After is a creepy yet playful black comedy musical. The Vaults Theatre, £12, book ahead, from 9.15pm

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Ranging from dramatic landscapes to intimate portraits, see a selection of images depicting nature through the eyes of passionate photographers at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. Natural History Museum, £13/£8, book ahead, until 10 September

Stage review: Kite Runner flies again

Photo: Robert Workman

Closer to the Hosseini novel than the 2007 movie, protagonist Ben Turner hogs stage time narrating the story, instead of allowing characters to develop. But Andrei Costin's sensitive, self-sacrificing servant boy will tug your kite/heart strings and there are still some fine can't-look-away moments. The Kite Runner, Wyndham’s Theatre, Charing Cross Road, WC1, £14.75-91.75 to 11 March 2017 (Mon-Sat) ★★★☆☆ Johnny Fox

Art review: Giant teddy & trippy video

Musician James Lavelle has curated this exhibition of merchandise, a giant blue and white teddy bear and a brilliant mesmerising video work by Doug Foster. If you loved the excellent Stanley Kubrick exhibition at Somerset House — also curated by Lavelle — think of this as the smaller sequel. James Lavelle: Daydreaming with Unkle presents … The Road: Soho at Lazarides, 11 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HR. Free, until 23 February ★★★★☆ [Wednesday-Saturday]

Good cause for the day

CUBAN GROOVES: Get your groove on to salsa, timba and rumba, courtesy of Cuban group Nana y la Esencia. It's part of a Fundraising Concert for Cancer Research Wales. All donations go towards three projects, including early diagnosis, better treatment and preventative medicine. The Union Bar, £10, book ahead, 5pm-10pm

