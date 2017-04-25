Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 25 April 2017

What we're reading

Things to do today

NEW EXHIBITION: The UK Colour Pencil Society is showcasing work by established and emerging artists. Menier Gallery (Southwark), free, just turn up, 25 April-6 May

MEMORIAL UNVEILING: 64 freemasons earned the Victoria's Cross in the first world war. Commemorative stones will be unveiled in their honour in a ceremony open to the public. Freemasons' Hall, free, just turn up, 11am

SWINGING LONDON: Keep your hair on, we're talking about the 60s. Take this walking tour around the Oxford Circus area to find out how swinging the 60s really were, with particular focus on 1966. While England's football team was victorious, homelessness and poverty were raging. Oxford Circus station, £10/£7, book ahead, 6pm-7.45pm

FREAKS: Take an absurd journey via theatre and cinema of the ever changing human condition with Freaks. The Lost Theatre, £5/£6, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

VEGAN FOOD: It's time for some delicious environmentally responsible food. Pollen + Grace is a supper club providing fine vegan and gluten-free food. Sourced Market, £36, book ahead, 6.30pm

COCKTAILS AND CODING: This panel discussion deals with the under-representation of women in tech. Hear how men can support women in the industry, and ask whether coding is necessary. All over some delightful cocktails. Sanderson Hotel, £10, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

TEMPLAR POETRY: Poet Olive Broderick launches her debut collection, Night Divers, alongside Kathleen Jones who's launching her poetry pamphlet, Mapping Emily. Keats House (Hampstead), free, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

LIFE DRAWING: Channel your inner Modigliani and draw two models in their full sensuality, in some classic poses from his art. The Underdog (London Bridge), £15, just turn up, 7pm-9pm

CLEVER DOGGY: It's often said that certain dogs are more intelligent than others, but how exactly can we know? Dr Rosalind Arden presents some Cosy Science, speaking on how to measure intelligence in dogs and why it's important to do so. The Cittie of Yorke, free, just turn up, 7pm-10pm

WEIRDO COMEDY: Welcome to Stonehenge (via Islington), brought to you by the Weirdos Comedy troupe. The Bill Murray (Islington), £7.50, book ahead, 8pm-10.30pm

Art review: sharks & snakes

® Victor Mara Ltd, photo Prudence Cuming Associates

Snakes serve as self-portraits of the artist; the beasts are suspended from the ceiling, while a blubbery nude sits atop a scooter. It's all completely over the top, filled wih political and consumerism. This exhibition is chaotic, but it's brilliant fun. Ashley Bickerton: Ornamental Hysteria at Newport Street Gallery, Newport street, SE11 6AJ, until 20 August, free ★★★★☆ (Tuesday-Sunday) Tabish Khan

Theatre review: bunker takeover

Cardboard Citizens have taken over the Bunker theatre to explore housing in Britain from the 1890s to today in a cycle of nine poignant, witty and powerful short plays. Weaving between the plays are vignettes, political films and musings on home and personal history from the cast (and audience), which are excellently executed, often very funny and give an important context to the plays themselves. The cast are excellent, and it's the quality of the performances — and the ease and adeptness with which the actors switch between roles — that made these productions so impressive. Not to mention the community cast made up of Cardboard Citizens members, whose appearances were brief but striking. Home Truths, The Bunker Theatre, 53a Southwark St, SE1 1RU, £12-35, until 13 May ★★★★☆ Savannah Whaley

Bar review: we're all mad here

© Rah Petherbridge

Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop ups have been done to death; these days they must be brilliantly bonkers to impress. The Wonderland Bar does not disappoint. Down the rabbit hole that is The Vaults, you get to flamingle with flamingoes and have your fortune told by Gypsy Rose, while slurping on weird and wonderful Smith & Sinclair cocktails. And the Dodo's Dolce Vita mac 'n' cheese? Other-wordly. The Wonderland Bar, The Vaults, Launcelot Street, SE1 7AD ★★★★☆ (Tuesday-Sunday) Harriet Davis

Comedy review: plane crash comedy

Pam Ann has clocked up two decades' of comedy circuit air miles, so you've got to hand it to her. Actually, the acerbic air hostess hands it to herself, a deafening video montage opener blasts out her best bits... surely something she should be doing live tonight? That's followed by a weary audience participation skit that feels the length of a short-haul flight (the punchline? Four blokes dancing in wigs to the Spice Girls.) The auditorium, we admit, is turbulent with laughter — the die-hards must be in. But after a dire 'Great British Wank Off' video, we don our parachutes and bail out at the interval. Pam Ann: Touch Trolley Run To Galley, Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX, £28-£35, until 27 May ★★☆☆☆ Will Noble

Good cause for the day

CELIDH: How about a good old fashioned arm stretching, ground shaking ceilidh soundtracked by wonderful live music. All proceeds go to Médecins Sans Frontières. Conway Hall, £20, book ahead, 29 April, 7pm-11.30pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets