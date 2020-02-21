Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 21 February 2017

Things to do today in London is sponsored by Mealfix.
What we're reading
- The threat of strikes is looming over the night tube.
- Unsurprisingly, London drivers spend the most time in traffic in the UK.
- Rogue landlords and their multiple occupation scam.
LISTENING BOOTH: To celebrate the upcoming BRIT awards, a traditional red phone box has appeared just across from the Crown & Anchor, in Covent Garden. Inside, you can listen to music from previous awards winners without distraction. Free, just turn up, 10am-6pm
POPUP: Coinciding with his exhibition, Miró and Life in General , a John Baldessari pop-up shop is open for a limited time at the Marian Goodman Gallery. Get your hands on mugs, posters, t-shirts, totes and more. Marian Goodman Gallery, free, just turn up, 10am-6pm [Tuesday-Saturday, until 25 February]
FREE CONCERT: Head to Lauderdale House in Waterlow Park to feast on a lunchtime classical music concert. Lauded musician Stephen Hose will perform works by Mozart, Brahms and Debussy. Lauderdale House, free, book ahead, 1.15pm-2pm
SHIPWRECK!: Learn the history of shipwrecks from the first world war. Genealogist Dr Simon Willis guides you through the records of destroyed ships and those who were lost on board. The National Archives, free, book ahead, 2pm-3pm
GIMME DANGER: Jim Jarmusch's latest documentary tracks the career of legendary rock-n-roll group The Stooges. Regent Street Cinema, £12/£11/£8, book ahead, 6.30pm
COGNAC AND CHOCOLATE: The UK's top chocolatier, Paul A Young, is hosting a fine chocolate and cognac event. It's in collaboration with La Maison Rémy Martin, at their Soho pop-up. 147 Wardour Street, £12, book ahead, from 7pm
COMPUTER HUMANS: There is widespread agreement that the human brain has computer-like qualities. Join Daniel C Dennet to find out the brain's way of redesigning its software with If our brains are computers, who designs the software?. The Royal Institution, £14/£10, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm
RAILWAYS' WORLD DOMINATION: In 1830, the world's first railway opened between Liverpool and Manchester. By the end of the 19th century, there were over 200,000 miles of track spanning the globe. Railway historian Christian Wolmar charts how iron tracks took over the world at such a pace. The British Library, £10/£8/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm
SEX ED FOR GROWN-UPS: For today's men, masculinity is softening and they're far more open to new experiences. Kissing and Cuddling and Pegging, Oh My! explores new sexual paths for many young men. The Book Club, £7/£5, book ahead, 7.15pm-11pm
POLITICS & LAUGHS: With everything going on in the world right now, it's lucky you've got Lolitics to get you through it. Celebrate left-wing politics and the comedy club's 6th birthday this Tuesday. FYI: lots of free cake will be available. The Black Heart, £5, just turn up, 7.30pm
Stage review: tick this off your bucket list
Theatre Ad Infinitum explore dreams, systems, and the price others pay for the way we live, in this bold and beautiful production. With stunning movement, music, and a headstrong young girl leading the way, Bucket List takes you to a faraway Mexican town to show you the impact of your little luxuries back home — and it should be top of your list this week. Bucket List, Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, SW11 5TN. £15/£12.50, Until 4 March ★★★★☆ Savannah Whaley
Art review: last chance for some Japanese Bondage
PIXELS AND BONDAGE: Marble sculptures appear pixelated with black and white patterns, while ritualised Japanese bondage is performed in the space. Mat Chivers's art is bubbling with ideas in this thoughtful show — watch this video for more on what to expect. Mat Chivers: Harmonic Distortion, PM/AM gallery, 259-269 Old Marylebone Road, NW1 5RA. 25 November-28 February, free. ★★★☆☆ [Monday-Saturday]
Good cause for the day
SAVING PANGOLINS: When one thinks of illegal animal trafficking, creatures such as elephants, tigers and rhinoceroses come to mind. However, the world's most poached and trafficked animal is actually the pangolin. This dinner at ZSL discusses what needs to be done to save the 'scaly anteaters' from facing extinction. ZSL, £35, book ahead, 6pm-7.45pm
