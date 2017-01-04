Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 5 January 2017

What we're reading

A JOURNEY OF ART: "Let us crown ourselves with roses before they be withered, let no meadow escape our riot." So goes The Wisdom of Solomon. It's influenced 100 pieces of art by Vicky Hawkins. Admire them at Oxford House in Bethnal Green. Free, just turn up, 9am-10pm

ANIMATION CELEBRATION: Jan Švankmajer's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland has been dubbed one of the strangest films of all time. It's influenced the likes of Terry Gilliam and the Brothers Quay. See it at Deptford Cinema. £5/£3.50, book ahead, from 6.30pm

BALLROOM GET DOWN: Get active at Southbank Centre — show off your best moves with dance marathon Ballroom Get Down. Free, book ahead, from 7pm

MINDFUL PUB CRAWL: A pub crawl without the hangover — now you're talking. On this alternative pub crawl, you can sample low/no alcohol drinks, and enjoy games and activities. Free, book ahead, 7pm-9.30pm

BE ICE-COOL: Get flexible this winter with Yoga On Ice. A light-hearted and fun class, you will be led through a sequences of poses... with a slippery difference. £20, book ahead, 8pm-9pm

Feeding the 400 at the Foundling Museum. Photo: The Foundling Museum

CLUB NIGHT: Somerset House is still running Skate Club Nights. Join Nicolas Laugier, aka The Reflex, for a night of fun and music on the ice, and enjoy a cocktail in Fortnum's Lodge after. £17, book ahead, 8pm/9.15pm/10/30pm

OUR PARTY: Just because it's January doesn't mean you can't party. Let loose at the Queen of Hoxton with Our Party, a night of pop, electro-funk, disco and blues. Free, just turn up, 8pm-2am

FOOD HISTORY: The Foundling Hospital in Bloomsbury once had a lot of mouths to feed. Jane Levi uncovers the impact this food — and eating regimes — had on orphans. Feast on the museum's extensive sound archive and photographs at Feeding the 400. Free, just turn up, until 8 January

SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY: Lose yourself in Zara Hussein's transformation of Islamic geometry with Numina. Hussein's sculptural installation blurs the boundaries between science and spirituality — combining designs of the Islamic world with modern digital arts. Free, just turn up, until 25 January

Good cause for the day

A HEALTHY START: Sign up for the ZSL London Zoo Stampede — and get 2017 off to a stomping start. Get fit, help to protect wildlife AND visit your favourite animals after your run. £34, book ahead, 26 March/17 September

Review: a 9,500 year-old skull

Copyright Trustees of the British Museum

Learn about Jericho, one of the world's oldest cities, through an ancient skull covered in plaster. X-rays and MRIs reveal so much about this long-dead man, including how he would have suffered severe toothache because of his abscesses. A small but fascinating display. Creating an Ancestor: The Jericho Skull at Room 3, The British Museum. Free, just turn up, until 19 February ★★★☆☆

