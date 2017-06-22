Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 22 June 2017

Hit the streets at Streatham Food Festival

FOOD FEST: Take a foodie tour of Streatham as more restaurants than ever take part in the Streatham Food Festival. Mini plates will let punters taste a vast range of culinary delights without the need for elasticated waistlines, and families are invited to test out the best of the best children's menus too. Streatham High Road, £3, just turn up, 22-25 June

EXPERTEAS: The creative arts could improve your health. Find out how with a nice cup of tea in the Nursing the Image - Art in Health drop in workshop, which also looks at how nursing and stress-related burnout is represented in the media. Royal College of Nursing Library and Heritage Centre, free, just turn up, 11am-1pm

WRITTEN WONDERS: Purchase a piece of history at the auction of Books & Works on Paper, from categories such as English Literature & History, Autographs and Memorabilia, Art & Architecture, Travel and Sport. Prices range from £100-£6,000 including an autographed letter signed by Charles Darwin. Bloomsbury Auctions, free, just turn up, noon

RENT CEREMONY: Another one of those weird London traditions, although this one only dates from 1994. The Chairman and Trustees of Covent Garden march around the plaza to pay the 'peppercorn rents' of five red apples and five posies of flowers, reflecting the area's history as a market. Starts at 13 New Row, free, just turn up, 4.30pm

CIDER AND CHEESE: Get that festival feeling at the Strongroom Cider & Cheese Festival in Shoreditch. Cider lovers can get masterclass in the good stuff, and fruity friends can try the apple pressing station where you can make your own juice, to a backdrop of live music and DJs. Strongroom Bar, free, just turn up, 5pm-1am (and until 25 June)

Chocolate tasters at Paul.A.Young

CHOCOLATIER: Got a penchant for Pimm's? How about sampling a Pimm's cocktail truffle at Paul.A.Young fine chocolates' summer soiree. They've designed some new chocolates especially for summer, or stick to the tried and tested sea salted caramel. Paul. A. Young (Camden Passage), free, just turn up, 6pm-8.30pm

LIFE SENTENCE: Erwin James, author and journalist, served 20 years of a life sentence behind bars, and now tells his story from the dock in the Old Bailey's Court No 1, the spot where he was sentenced, as part of fundraiser Inside Stories at the Old Bailey. His talk brings to life how the power of creativity and arts in prison can change lives for the better. The Old Bailey, £150, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

WAR MEDICINE: From the plastic surgeon battling to restore a blasted hand to the amputee learning to walk again, Emily Mayhew's book A Heavy Reckoning will be the basis for discussion on the modern realities of medicine in war. Mayhew will be accompanied by plastic surgeon Shehan Hettiaratchy. Wellcome Collection, free, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

REFUGEE WEEK: A screening of the documentary film The Volleyball Players from Baghdad explores the Sephardi refugee experience through the Jewish players' weekly volleyball game in London. Ticket price includes a glass of wine and a panel discussion will follow with Director Fiona Murphy. Jewish Museum, £12, book ahead, 7pm-8.45pm

ROCKIN' GOOD TIME: Enjoy an evening of live music surrounded by the grandeur of the Strand Palace Hotel. Rock the Strand is showcasing an eclectic range of genres from indie alt-folk to country. Strand Palace Hotel, free, just turn up, 7.15pm-10.45pm

Art review: art in a skip

Image courtesy Skip Gallery

The Skip Gallery is exactly what it sounds like... a gallery in a skip. The previous incarnation was a highly decorated and deeply personal installation. This time round humorous artist David Shrigley, he of the current fourth plinth sculpture, has stripped it right back to a very simple message — so peek inside and have a look. Skip Gallery presents David Shrigley, Hoxton Square, N1 6PB, free. Until 25 June. ★★★☆☆ Tabish Khan

Comedy review: no words

Image courtesy Mat Ricardo

Fresh from conquering United States, the Kiwi mime artist formerly known The Boy With Tape On His Face arrives in the UK with his full-length stage show. The superlative clowning that helped him reach the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent are front and centre here and Tape Face cleverly breaks up his solo spots with surreal radio comedy and chucklesome episodes of audience interaction. There’s a neverending stream of cheap and cheerful props including staple guns, oven gloves and chattering teeth before the unforgettable grand finale. Garrick Theatre, 2 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0HH, £25-£67.50. Until 23 July. ★★★★☆ Franco Milazzo

Food review: sun's out, rum's out

Foxlow has an MO, and it's being the go-to bistro in wealthy residential neighbourhoods like Balham and Chiswick; their steaks usually come with a side of buggies. So this Hawksmoor spin-off turning up in Soho is a surprise, but a thoroughly good one. Doesn't matter which branch you pick when it comes to the food: the menu's a confident combination of steakhouse classics, like the parmesan-crusted mac'n'cheese and a perfectly-rare hanger steak, and more interesting flourishes. Don't miss the crackers topped with anchovies and goats' butter, or the fried chicken sandwich, a behemoth even by Foxlow's generous standards. But the grown-up feel sets the Soho newcomer apart from the rest. It's more date spot than family-centric, making it the right setting to tackle the strong cocktail menu, with the Old Cuban's rum, lime and champagne the ideal summery foil for the sun-flooded dining room. Foxlow, 8-10 Lower James Street, W1F 9EL. ★★★★☆ Lydia Manch

Comedy review: ZazU: Raisins to be Alive – pre-apocalyptic comedy gold

Head to Soho Theatre for a crazy comedy that will have you falling off your chair –Raisins to be Alive is the latest offering from bizarre comedy group zazU, which is worth a watch if you’re after an hour of solid laughing. Picture this: the world is ending — the island of zazU is going to flip over in a matter of hours and it’s down to one man to find the raisins to stay alive. Cue a wild goose chase on the lookout for said dried fruit, encounters with Scouse mermaids, a woman with a mission to complete her Fucket list, and a very sassy talking monkey. Throw in a boy trying to find his long last dad, impeccable comedic timing, and an audience in fits of laughter, and you have zazU: Raisins to be Alive. Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, pre-apocalyptic zazU was 60 minutes of pure comedy gold. Surreal? yes. Hilarious? Insanely. zazU: Raisins to be Alive is running at the Soho Theatre 19-22 June. ★★★★★ Hari Mountford

Good cause of the day: Grenfell gala

Join in a West End fundraising gala evening of song, dance and comedy for those made homeless and the relatives of those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire. Songs of Solidarity stars Jason Manford, Dreamgirls star Tyrone Huntley, Wicked star Rachel Tucker and others. All proceeds will go to the Grenfell Tower Fire fundraiser. Trafalgar Studios, £25-£45, book ahead, Sunday 25 June, 7.30pm

