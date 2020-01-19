Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 19 January 2017

Enjoy a night of fun and games at Drink, Shop & Do's Indeedy Musical Bingo Night. Photo: Indeedy Musical Bingo

Things to do

WINTER WONDERLAND: Fancy going skiing but can't get the time off? Go for the second best thing at London's Vauxhall Winter Village when it reopens this Thursday. Complete with a cable car photo booth, a winter sports bar and hot food. Free, just turn up, 11.30am-10pm

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Enjoy relaxing music with your sushi at The LSE Arts Lunchtime Concert Series. Listen to the Natalia Ehwald perform selected works from Schubert, Mozart and Schumann. Free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm

WONDER WOMAN: Embrace your inner warrior at Petrie Museum's screening of the pilot episode of 1970s TV series Wonder Woman. Dr Amanda Potter introduces the screening, and looks into how Amazons were represented as warrior women in ancient Greece. Free, book ahead, 6pm-8pm

TOP TRUMPS: Drink, Shop & Do hosts an interactive night of Top Trumps to, er, mark Donald Trump's inauguration. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

CLOSER: Patrick Marber's famous play is an honest and brutal piece about the restless nature of love. Closer explores the many components in modern relationships, such as honesty, sex... and right and wrong decisions. at The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham. £10/£8, book ahead, from 7pm

The Vauxhall Winter Village reopens this Thursday.

MUSICAL BINGO: Test your musical knowledge with Drink, Shop & Do's Indeedy Musical Bingo night. Like normal bingo, but with songs, winners can expect prizes like sandwich toasters (very useful), vintage records and champagne. £15, book ahead, from 7.30pm

EXHIBIT A: Explore the ideas of indifference, nobility, ignorance at Rich Mix. Artists Tisdale and Murrell use Exhibit A to investigate the concept of celebrity and notoriety and how these qualities are presented to the public. Free, just turn up, until 29 January

EXHIBITION OF PAINTINGS: Despite being colourblind and having tunnel vision, William Lethorn has found success in the world of art. Working with oils, acrylics, charcoal — and taking inspiration from religion, history and landmarks — Lethorn's selected works are currently being displayed at artsdepot in Exhibition of Paintings. Free, just turn up, until 8 February

MAGIC LANTERNS: Celebrate Chinese New Year with The London Magical Lantern Festival. Enter a scene out of Tangled in Chiswick House Gardens, with beautiful lantern installations themed on the Silk Road. You can also enjoy ice-skating, food from around the world and games. £16.50/£10.50, book ahead, 5pm-10.30pm [until 26 February]

GLAD TO BE GAY: The 1967 Sexual Offences Act was one thing. The journey to legal equality faced by gay people since then, is quite another. Exhibition Glad to be Gay uses the Hall-Carpenter Archives and The Women’s Library collection to consider the legal challenges of the last 50 years. Free, just turn up, until 7 April

Good cause for the day

COMEDY FOR SYRIA: The Comedy Grotto is hosting a night of aching laughter for Syria Refugee Relief, with a fantastic line-up, including 'anti-comedian' Ed Aczel (he's still funny, we promise). Donation suggested, book ahead, 24 January

Stage review: Have a pint with Oliver Reed

Photo: Annabel Staff

After sell-out runs around London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, Rob Crouch's one-man show about epic hellraiser Oliver Reed returns to the Kings Head's pub theatre. Grab a pint (or two) and prepare for a fantastically booze-sodden thrill ride with one of Britain's greatest film stars. Journey through his childhood and his big screen success through to his untimely death in 1999. Oliver Reed: Wild Thing, Kings Head Theatre, 115 Upper St, N1 1QN. £15-£19, until 28 January ★★★★☆ Franco Milazzo

Art review: Art literally made out of money

Copyright: Santiago Montoya. Courtesy: Halcyon Gallery

Santiago Montoya carefully cuts up bank notes and paints them to convert them into works of art. They end up worth more than the money used to make them. Symbols of capitalism abound (including dollar signs and Mickey Mouse), drawing attention to the role of money in society. Not subtle, but fun. Santiago Montoya, Surfin' USA at Halcyon Gallery, 144-146 New Bond Street, W1S 2PF. Until 12 February, free. ★★★☆☆

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

What does it mean when someone flicks their hair or crosses their legs while they’re talking to you? Dr Peter Collett analyses the role of body language in relation to dating. £10 Get tickets

Whether you have a DSLR or smartphone, bring it along for a photography-based walking tour of legal London. Your host is a professional photographer who will show you a 12th century church featured in The Da Vinci code, and inns frequented by Churchill and Roosevelt. £30 Get tickets