Things To Do Today In London: Monday 6 February 2017

What we're reading

Things to do

TREASURES: Get up close to some of British history's greatest treasures, from handwritten Beatles songs to the Magna Carta. From art, to politics to music, the Treasures of the British Library exhibition has some fascinating exhibits. There's currently a Jane Austen themed display. British Library, free, just turn up, 9.30am-6pm

HISTORY OF SCIENCE: Cocaine and ether existed long before pioneers realised how they could be used for sedation and numbness. Explore the fascinating history of local anaesthesia in this lecture, where Dr Harrop-Griffiths puts a humorous spin on this element of medical history. Museum of London, free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

ACCESSION DAY: Mark the 65th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne in Green Park. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will carry out a 41 gun salute — brace yourself for the noise if you're likely to be in the area. Green Park, free, just turn up, 11.45am

PHOTOGRAPHY: Get lost in a winter wonderland with Jessops #WINter photography exhibition. For one week only, enjoy a selection of images capturing the beauty of winter. Art Bermondsey Project Space, free, book ahead, until 12 February

CRIME WRITERS: Love crime novels? Hear author M.R. Hall speak about his new book, A Life To Kill, along side other figures from the crime-fiction world. Browns St Martins Lane, £7, book ahead, 6.30pm-7.30pm

The Orchids Festival is underway at Kew. Photo: Jeff Eden, RBG Kew.

COMEDY: Join headliner Philip Simon for an evening of open mic comedy at We Are Funny Dalston. The stage is set for new material and acts, as well as a few seasoned performers, each doing 5-10 minute sets. Farr's School of Dancing, 7.45pm-10pm

POETRY: Three sibling poets take to the stage together for the first time, performing an unplanned sequence at The Troubadour. It could go either way... The Troubadour, £7, just turn up, 8pm-10pm

KEW ORCHIDS FESTIVAL: Step into Spring at Kew Gardens — the annual Orchids Festival is back. Hundreds of colourful blooms have been moulded into giant displays and used to adorn rickshaws. The Indian theme continues with Indian soundscapes and films. Kew Gardens, included in admission, booking recommended, until 5 March

RE-IMAGINATION: At the London Transport Museum's Poster Parade: Re-imagining historical posters, exhibition, old posters and memorable designs are cleverly modified for contemporary audiences. London Transport Museum, £16/£13.50, book ahead, until 27 April

THE LONDONERS: Whether it's wrestling, waitressing or politics, London has become a hub for job seekers. Explore 400 years of London living with The Londoners: Portraits of a Working City, an exhibition covering the period 1447-1980. London Metropolitan Archive, free, just turn up, until 4 July

Comedy review: Kieran Hodgson performs like a Maestro

You'd have thought Kieran Hodgson would have expended all that autobiographical genius on his previous show, Lance. Instead, with Maestro, he cranks into second gear. The object of his affections this time is Gustav Mahler. The much-misunderstood composer becomes an unlikely mentor for Hodgson's life choices (channeling sundry accents including a spot-on Christoph Waltz). As Hodson pieces together a soundtrack for his own life dramas, what emerges is a masterpiece ebbing and flowing with emotion — much like a Mahler symphony. Kieran Hodgson: Maestro, Soho Theatre, Wardour Street, W1. £18/£16. Until 11 February ★★★★★ Will Noble

Stage review: Feel good about your slacktivism

Slacktivism, /’slaktɪvɪz(ə)m/, actions performed via the Internet in support of a political or social cause but regarded as requiring little time or involvement. If this sounds like your jam, join Andy Parsons and his guest panel in discussing the big issues of today without doing anything about it. Parsons warms the crowd up with a few current affairs jokes (rather low hanging fruit at the moment), before it’s time for the show. Parsons is an entertaining host, but his guests aren’t always the funniest (nor do they try to be), so expect to learn more than laugh. Andy Parsons: Slacktivist Action Group, Soho Downstairs, Wardour Street, W1. £10, Mondays 27 February/27 March/24 April ★★★☆☆ Harry Rosehill

Art review: Meditative Minimalism

Photo: White Cube

The Korean painting style of Dansaekhwa involves very subtle marking. What looks like a plain monochrome painting is filled with subtle undulations and depth that are only revealed on a closer look. Images can never do these paintings justice. Park Seo-Bo: Zigzag ecriture at White Cube, 25-26 Mason’s Yard, SW1Y 6BU. Free, until 11 March ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

Good cause of the day

QUIZ NIGHT: Test your knowledge on Harry Potter, tube history, pop music, LGBTQ history and food with the Nerdy Pub Quiz. 75% of your £10 ticket goes to Stonewall Housing. Hackney Attic, £10, book ahead, 9 February

Funzing

