Things To Do Today In London: Monday 24 April 2017

SELFIES: Are selfies art now? Saatchi Gallery thinks so — it's got a whole exhibition dedicated to selfies, from painted self portraits to celebrity snaps. Saatchi Gallery (Chelsea), free, just turn up, until 31 May

POP-UP: There's a week long pop-up dedicated to sustainable luxury called The Pineapple Room, with fashion, food and books all available. Old Truman Brewery, free, just turn up, until 30 April

WORLD BOOK NIGHT: Technically World Book Night is Sunday, but Hackney's celebrating it a day late. Hear retellings of cultural myths, live performances, get involved with the book exchange and much more. Hackney Community College, free, just turn up, 4pm

ROMAN LONDON: Deaf and hard of hearing visitors can take a subtitled tour of Museum of London's Roman London exhibition. Museum of London, free, book ahead, 6pm

DANDYISM: The dandy was a fashionable male of the 19th century, prevalent in both British and Russian society. Dr Olga Vainshtein speaks on the specific rules of dandyism. Pushkin House, £7/£5, book ahead, 6.30pm-8pm

DOCUMENTARY: This documentary offers an insight into the havoc and devastations that plastic waste causes in the ocean. After the film there's a Q&A from producer Jo Ruxton. Regent Street Cinema, £7-£12, book ahead, 7.30pm

SHAKESPEARE IMPROV: Shakespeare never really dealt with improv comedy much, but the Comedy Store Players interpret what would have happened had he done. Globe Theatre, £5-£45, book ahead, 8pm-10.15pm

JAZZ PIANO: Talented jazz and soul pianist James Junior provides the music at 100 Wardour Street. Let him soothe and groove you, while you dig into the venue's set menu. 100 Wardour Street, free entry, book ahead, 8pm-10pm

VOGUE: Follow seven young male dancers on Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition tour in the documentary Strike A Pose. Prince Charles Cinema, £10/£7.50, book ahead, 8.45pm-11pm

Art Review: arms & legs aplenty

Photograph courtesy Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Rachel Kneebone has created sculptures consisting of detached body parts, ranging from the small to a colossal tower. They sit among the V&A's collection of classical statues and make a great contrast — the chaos of a Kneebone sculpture next to the beauty of a Rodin piece. Rachel Kneebone: 399 Days at V&A, Galleries 21 & 50a, until 14 January 2018, free ★★★★☆ Tabish Khan

Art Review: warriors on horseback

Courtesy M&L fine art

Lucio Fontana is best known for his works where he slashes a plain canvas with a razor blade. But this show is all about sculpture, and the ceramic plate depicting riding warriors on horseback with spears in hand seems to spring from the plate. It's a truly stunning piece and the highlight of this small show. Lucio Fontana: Sculptor from the Earth to the Cosmos at M&L Fine Art, 15 Old Bond Street (first floor), W1S 4AX, until 12 May, free ★★★★☆ (Monday-Friday) Tabish Khan

Good cause for the day

COLOURING THE STREETS: Back in 2014, Londonist teamed up with mural specialists Global Street Art asking Londoners to nominate their neighbourhood for a street art festival. Brockley won with 873 votes. Since then, the festival has livened up some underwhelming walls and unsightly shutters with incredible art including the iconic Bob Marley, endangered tigers, flying toast and even whole houses.

Now in their 3rd year, they want to do more than create their annual showcase of stunning murals, with plans afoot to host free guided street art tours, workshops, talks and live painting events. The whole thing is still run completely by volunteers, and relies on the generosity of local businesses and the community to make things happen. If you're not local and still want to get involved, you can donate to the cause and you'll be rewarded with anything from limited edition artist prints to beers from Brockley Brewery.

Funzing

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets