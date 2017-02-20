Things To Do Today In London: Monday 20 February 2017

Things to do today in London is sponsored by Mealfix.

Watch the critically acclaimed Arrival at Prince Charles Cinema this Monday. Photo: Paramount Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

LUNCHTIME MUSIC: Enjoy a lunchtime concert marking One Day Without Us, a day to stand in solidarity with the world's immigrants and refugees. The World Harmony Orchestra will be performing works by migrant and refugee composers. The Wiener Library, Free, book ahead, 12.30pm-1.30pm

ALIENS & STUFF: Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads a team of investigators when huge spaceships land in 12 locations in the world. In Arrival, it's up to Banks and her crew to communicate with these extraterrestrial visitors. Prince Charles Cinema, £8.50/£4.50/£11.50/£9, book ahead, 1.45/6pm

BREXIT IMPACT: Brexit is on everyone's minds, whether you voted in or out. Join Lindsey Naylor as she discusses The Impact of Brexit on the City of London. LSE, free, book ahead, 6.30pm-7.45pm

SUMMER NIGHTS: Go through the journey of love with Sarah Connolly's Nights of Summer, featuring Berlioz's song cycle, Les nuits d'été. Based on the poems of Théophile Gautier, Berlioz takes us through the six stages of love, which should be fun. Southbank Centre, from £10, book ahead, 7pm

SALSA NIGHT: Dance the stress away on Monday evening and learn to salsa with Nana y la Esencia. Whether you can dance or not, classes are for everyone. Waterstones Piccadilly, £10, just turn up, 7pm

It's The Magical Lantern Festival's last week at Chiswick House. Photo: Londonist

POETRY: Join poetry legend Michael Longley for The W G Sebald Lecture on Monday. Longley will be reading from, and commenting on, his youthful versions from Sextus Propertius and will progress onto later poems. British Library, £12/£8, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

MONDAY NIGHT LAUGHS: Have a giggle this Monday with Right Funny Comedy. With stand up from a talented line-up including Chris Betts and Jake Howie, there could be worse ways to start your week. Hawkins Forge, Free, just turn up, 7.30pm

MAGIC LANTERNS: It's your last chance to follow the trail at The Magical Lantern Festival to see lantern installations themed on the Silk Road and the Chinese Year of the Rooster, (oh, and the Houses of Parliament). You can also enjoy ice skating, food from around the world and funfair rides. Chiswick House Gardens, £16.50/£10.50, book ahead, until 26 February

LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY: Make your commute to work more interesting with the Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition at London Bridge station. Lose yourself in the stunning images captured by talented photographers. Free, just turn up, until 11 March

FALLING SHAWLS: Learn about traditional Sami shawl-making with Sami artist Outi Pieski's installation, Falling Shawls. The installation is a combination of hundreds of fringe elements to make a coloured three-dimensional drawing. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 31 December

Stage review: Fresh and clever

Photo: Richard Davenport

Silesia? Where’s that? Not only can Lost Watch Theatre find it on a map, they have formed a special society to promote its national heroine, Rosa Rauchbach. Five performers, equipped only with brooms, tell the astonishing, true story of the British POW who escaped more than 200 times to meet his Silesian lover. Lost Watch are fresh, clever and know how to switch moods at the drop of a hat. A funny, dark and important exploration of nationalism… with disco interludes. Flew the Coop, New Diorama Theatre, 15-16 Triton Place, NW1 3BF. From £14/£12.50, until 4 March ★★★★☆ Tom Bolton

Art review: Sinfully beautiful

Copyright: Norton Simon Art Foundation

Mary Magdalene lies prone and barely clothed as her sister implores her to turn her back on sin. While in the background Virtue expels Vice from the scene. It's a powerful scene by the relatively unknown Italian painter Cagnacci. And it's back in the UK for the first time in 30 years. Cagnacci's Repentant Magdalene, Room 1, The National Gallery. Free, until 21 May ★★★★☆ [Open every day]

Good cause for the day

QUIZ NIGHT: Help out the Women's Trust with their Fabulous Fundraising Pub Quiz. Grab your friends, and show off your general knowledge (however much you've got). Green Man, £22, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm, 23 February

