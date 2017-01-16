Things To Do Today In London: Monday 16 January 2017

Get philosophical with Exhibit A at Rich Mix.

FREE CAKE: Cake wizards Konditor & Cook are giving away 5,000 free cakes at London branches today. Get to your nearest branch early to get your hands on a free red velvet mini bake, no purchase necessary. Free, just turn up, until they're all gone

CLAY LONDON: Enjoy an exhibition of ceramics based on London's rail network and the London Bridge area's history at Southwark Cathedral. The ceramics, a part of The London Bridge Clay Project, are made from clay dug from 30 metres below London Bridge station. Free, book ahead, 10am-6pm

BUNS OF STEEL: Gourmet Burger Kitchen is launching a week-long pop-up restaurant at 15 Frith Street in Soho. It's designed to look like a gym, the idea being that you sneak away at lunchtime under the pretence of going to the gym, but really, you're loading up on burgers. We're dubious, but they're giving away 500 free lunches at this location today, and that's something we can definitely get on board with. From 12pm today, restaurant open 16-20 January

LITTLE ATOMS: Discover the significance of our genes with a talk by novelist Naomi Alderman and scientist Dr Adam Rutherford, exploring human genetics and its many wonders. Takes place at The Horse Hospital near Russell Square, £5, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

COMEDY IMPROV: Put your skills to the test with Stage & the City's Comedy Improv Workshop in King's Cross. Learn how to be the perfect improv comic from BAFTA-winning Hardeep Singh Kohli and comedy teacher Maddy Anholt. Free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

JAZZ CAFE: Enjoy an evening of jazz with a live rendition of Charlie Parker's Bird & Diz at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, featuring a performance from the Cafe's house band. From £11, book ahead, 7pm-10.30pm

MUGGY MONDAY: Get creative with your coffee and customise your own mug with Drink, Shop & Do. You'll be given all the materials to espresso your creativity, so just bring your enthusiasm. £5, just turn up, from 7pm

CHOREOGRAPHY AT THE V&A: Award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor is in conversation at the V&A. With his experiments leading him to collaborate with artistic forms, scientific disciplines and more, discover his visions for Studio Wayne McGregor. £15, book ahead, 7pm-8.45pm

Visit the The London Bridge Clay Project at Southwark Cathedral.

STEPHEN HAWKING: Hear what renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has to say about his life achievements. Pre-recorded for audiences, Professor Hawking will talk about some of his latest accomplishments, and celebrate his 75th birthday with A Brief History of Time at Southbank Centre. From £25, book ahead, 7.30pm

SINGING TASTER: Take part in a free taster session with the West End Musical Choir at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in Mayfair. No experience is required, and you don't need to be able to read sheet music, as you'll be directed by professional West End musical directors. Free, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

EXHIBIT A: Explore the ideas of indifference, nobility, ignorance and more at Rich Mix. Artists Tisdale and Murrell use Exhibit A to investigate the concept of celebrity and notoriety and how these qualities are presented to the public. Free, just turn up, until 29 January

BFAMI ARTISTS: Celebrate 70 years of British Friends of the Art Museums of Israel with their annual Artists Party at Christie's in St James's. Expect an evening of art, cocktails and food, and celebrate with established and upcoming artists. £45, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm

Review: Cirque Du Soleil Is Beautiful But Lacks Thrills

The latest slice of epic big top action from the world-conquering circus brand has beautiful imagery and choreography but lacks genuine heart-in-the-mouth action. Cirque du Soleil - Amaluña, Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, SW7 2AP. Tickets start at £20. Until 26 February. ★★★☆☆ (reviewed by Franco Milazzo).

Review: Hollywood Meets Fine Art

John Baldessari mixes the works of Joan Miro, Hollywood stills and words to create complex collages. These works are meant to interrogate the artist’s place in art history but just end up being lacklustre and confusing. John Baldessari: Miro And Life In General at Marian Goodman, 5-8 Lower John street, W1F 9DY. Free, until 25 February. ★★☆☆☆ [Tuesday-Saturday].

