Things To Do Today In London: Friday 13 January 2017

Visit Docks After Dark at the Museum of London.

CAFÉ WRK: Cafes and hotel lobbies are increasingly being used as workplaces for freelancers and other workers. Café WRK explores the challenges and opportunities of this modern issue in a free lunchtime talk at New London Architecture. Free, book ahead, 1.15pm-1.55pm

DINERAMA: Street food market Dinerama is now open again in Shoreditch, offering the likes of pizza, tacos, steamed buns and doughnuts. Lagom, a new trader for 2017, will be offering up live-fire Swedich barbecue food. Dinerama takes place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening on Great Eastern Street. Free entry before 7pm, £3 after, just turn up, from 5pm

DOCKS AFTER DARK: Celebrate Friday 13th with Museum of London Docklands. Docks After Dark is a chance to enter the museum's 200 year old warehouse and discover its eerie, ghostly secrets. £25, book ahead, 6.30pm

FRIDAY THE 13TH: Fancy hearing horror stories in the woods? Join storyteller Vanessa Woolf to wander through the woods in a secret location in NW3, hearing scary stories as you go. Wrap up warm, bring a torch and your wits. £6, book in advance, 7pm

SKI FILM TOUR: Fancy seeing the world's best ski slopes without the high prices? Warren Miller - Ski Film Tour follows the world's best skiers and snowboarders on their wintry adventures in Alaska, Greenland and the Swiss Alps, without leaving Islington's Union Chapel. £12.50/£11, book ahead, 7.30pm-10pm

Sing along to Dirty Dancing at Prince Charles Cinema this Friday night.

STAR GAZING: Explore the stories of three distinct characters searching for meaning. Gazing At A Distant Star, a play about those who go missing and those who get left behind, premieres at Greenwich Theatre tonight. £5, book ahead, from 8pm

BRAD BALOO: Say goodbye to Somerset House's Skate Nights with Brad Baloo, one half of DJ duo The Nextmen, who will provide a night of big boss tunes as you take to the ice. £17, book ahead, 8pm/9.15pm/10.30pm

TIME OF MY LIFE: Warm up your vocal chords for the Prince Charles Cinema's sing-along screening of Dirty Dancing. Fancy dress highly recommended, and don't forget the watermelon. £16, book ahead, 8.30pm

THE GET DOWN: Confetti cannons, wall-to-wall disco and Bronx hip-hop is what's on offer at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. Put on your finest threads for a night of New York fun in London with The Get Down. Free until 10pm, £3 after, just turn up

I WAS DOOMED: A new exhibition, You Were High When I Was Doomed, opens at IMT Gallery in Cambridge Heath. Described as a bricolage of the elements merged to create new possibilities, "it's a show that has something to do with endings and afterendings." Free, just turn up, until 5 March

YOGA FOR SYRIA: Yoga for Syria is public yoga class at the House of Yoga in Putney, taking place this Sunday and raising money for charity. All proceeds will go to the Red Cross Syria Crisis Appeal. £15 (suggested donation), book ahead, 10.15am-11.30am, 15 January

Copyright: Sinta Tantra and Nick Hornby

STARSHIP TROOPER: A group show containing big name artists like Gavin Turk and Glenn Brown. But it’s the lesser known artists who really star with Mariele Neudecker’s vanitas style series of photographs with plastic objects, and Henry Hudson’s plasticine paintings. Plus the exhibition title is fantastic. I Lost My Heart To A Starship Trooper at Griffin Gallery, 21 Evesham Street, W11 4AJ. Free, until 24 February ★★★★☆ [open Monday-Saturday]

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets